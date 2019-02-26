Target Lodging Wins New Contracts to Build and Operate New Permian Basin Community in Carlsbad, New Mexico

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: EAGL) (“Platinum Eagle”), a
publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Target
Logistics Management, LLC (“Target Lodging”), the largest provider of
specialty rental accommodations and integrated hospitality services in
the U.S., announced today that Target Lodging has been awarded contracts
to build a new 400-bed community in Carlsbad, New Mexico, located in the
Delaware Basin, a high-growth region within the Permian Basin. This will
be the Target Lodging’s third location in New Mexico and further expands
the Target Lodging network of communities to 16 across the Permian
Basin. When operational in the early third quarter of 2019, this
community is expected to result in additional contribution to the
previously released financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 for Target
Hospitality Corp., the combined company created pursuant to the
previously announced business combination among Platinum Eagle, Target
Lodging and RL Signor Holdings, LLC (“Signor Lodging”).
The new community will further enhance Target Lodging’s ability to
support the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, an expanding
hub of production, development, and capital investment by major energy
producers. Underwritten by multi-year contracts with a major producer
and several large oil and gas companies, the new facility will include
Target Lodging’s full suite of services, including-high-quality
accommodations, culinary services, amenities, and hospitality services.
“Opening this new community in Carlsbad demonstrates our commitment to
our customers in the Permian Basin, who continue to invest in this
highly attractive region,” said Brad Archer, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Target Lodging. “This strategic location is well
positioned to expand as this high growth area continues to see robust
capital investment. Moreover, this strategic expansion aligns with our
clear plan to grow our Permian footprint and our customer base.”
The new community being built with single-occupancy accommodations
complete with private bathrooms will feature a state-of-the-art
commercial kitchen and dining facility, laundry on premises, and indoor
and outdoor recreational options. Like Target Lodging’s other
communities, the new Carlsbad community provides customers with access
to amenities such as 24-hour culinary services, housekeeping, security,
and a code of conduct program that includes a “zero tolerance” drug and
alcohol policy.
Troy Schrenk, Chief Commercial Officer of Target Lodging, added, “Our
clients rely on Target Lodging to be where the need is and our customers
operating in this significant area of the Delaware Basin have committed
to growing their business in partnership with Target. By providing our
clients with convenient locations, unparalleled suite of flexible
accommodation and culinary solutions, we continue to deliver on our
differentiated value proposition.”
Including the rooms at its new Carlsbad community, Target Lodging will
own and/or operate 23 properties with more than 13,000 total beds in the
U.S. To see a complete list of Target Lodging’s communities, visit www.targetlodging.com.
About Target Lodging
Founded in 1978, Target Lodging is the largest vertically integrated
specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United
States. The company is principally focused on building, owning and
operating housing communities across several end markets, including oil,
gas, energy infrastructure and government. Target Lodging provides
cost-effective and customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary
services, and hospitality solutions, including site design,
construction, operations, security, housekeeping, catering, concierge
services, and health and recreation facilities as part of its integrated
housing and hospitality communities. Target Lodging was named by Inc.
magazine in 2012 and 2013 as one of “America’s Fastest Growing Private
Companies.” Target Lodging has been an Algeco company since 2013.
About Signor Lodging
Signor Lodging, founded in 1990, specializes in superior remote
workforce housing serving oil and gas customers throughout the Permian
and Eagle Ford Basins. Signor Lodging operates nine properties across
West Texas, Southeast New Mexico and Oklahoma.
About Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Platinum Eagle was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share
exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar
business combination with one or more businesses. Platinum Eagle raised
$325 million in its initial public offering and began trading on Nasdaq
in January 2018. Its Class A ordinary shares, units and warrants trade
under the ticker symbols EAGL, EAGLU and EAGLW, respectively.
Additional Information about the Business Combination
In connection with the business combination, Platinum Eagle has filed a
registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with
the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which
includes a proxy statement/prospectus, that is both the proxy statement
to be distributed to holders of Platinum Eagle's ordinary shares in
connection with Extraordinary General Meeting, as well as the prospectus
relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in the
business combination. The Registration Statement was declared effective
on February 14, 2019, and Platinum Eagle mailed the definitive proxy
statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders of
record as of January 17, 2019. Platinum Eagle's shareholders and other
interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy
statement/prospectus, as it contains important information about Target
Lodging, Signor Lodging, Platinum Eagle and the business combination.
Shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy
statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC or
incorporated by reference in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus,
without charge, at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov,
or by directing a request to: Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., 2121
Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2300, Los Angeles, California, Attention: Eli
Baker, President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, (310) 209-7280.
Participants in the Solicitation
Platinum Eagle and its directors and executive officers may be deemed
participants in the solicitation of proxies from Platinum Eagle's
shareholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the
names of those directors and executive officers and a description of
their interests in Platinum Eagle is contained in the definitive proxy
statement/prospectus for the business combination, which was filed with
the SEC on February 19, 2019 and is available free of charge at the
SEC's web site at www.sec.gov,
or by directing a request to Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., 2121
Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2300, Los Angeles, California, Attention: Eli
Baker, President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, (310) 209-7280.
Each of Target Lodging and Signor Lodging and its directors and
executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the
solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Platinum Eagle in
connection with the business combination. A list of the names of such
directors and executive officers and information regarding their
interests in the business combination are contained in the definitive
proxy statement/prospectus for the business combination.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements"
within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this
press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects,"
"anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks,"
"may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these
words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or
expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance,
conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which
are outside Platinum Eagle's, Target Lodging’s or Signor Lodging’s
control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or
outcomes include the inability to complete the business combination
(including due to the failure to receive required shareholder approvals,
or the failure of other closing conditions); the inability to recognize
the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; the
inability to meet Nasdaq listing standards; costs related to the
business combination; Target Hospitality’s ability to manage growth;
Target Hospitality’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its
projections; Target Hospitality’s ability to identify, consummate and
integrate acquisitions; rising costs adversely affecting Target
Hospitality’s profitability; potential litigation involving Platinum
Eagle, Target Lodging, Signor Lodging, or after the closing, Target
Hospitality, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand
for Target Lodging’s products and services, and in particular economic
and market conditions in the oil industry in the markets in which Target
Hospitality operates. None of Platinum Eagle, Target Lodging or Signor
Lodging undertakes any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
