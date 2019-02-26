Target Lodging Wins New Contracts to Build and Operate New Permian Basin Community in Carlsbad, New Mexico

400-bed turnkey community led by a major producer in high growth Permian Basin

Expands the Target Lodging network to 16 communities across Permian Basin

Expected opening in third quarter of 2019

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: EAGL) (“Platinum Eagle”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Target Logistics Management, LLC (“Target Lodging”), the largest provider of specialty rental accommodations and integrated hospitality services in the U.S., announced today that Target Lodging has been awarded contracts to build a new 400-bed community in Carlsbad, New Mexico, located in the Delaware Basin, a high-growth region within the Permian Basin. This will be the Target Lodging’s third location in New Mexico and further expands the Target Lodging network of communities to 16 across the Permian Basin. When operational in the early third quarter of 2019, this community is expected to result in additional contribution to the previously released financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 for Target Hospitality Corp., the combined company created pursuant to the previously announced business combination among Platinum Eagle, Target Lodging and RL Signor Holdings, LLC (“Signor Lodging”).

The new community will further enhance Target Lodging’s ability to support the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, an expanding hub of production, development, and capital investment by major energy producers. Underwritten by multi-year contracts with a major producer and several large oil and gas companies, the new facility will include Target Lodging’s full suite of services, including-high-quality accommodations, culinary services, amenities, and hospitality services.

“Opening this new community in Carlsbad demonstrates our commitment to our customers in the Permian Basin, who continue to invest in this highly attractive region,” said Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Target Lodging. “This strategic location is well positioned to expand as this high growth area continues to see robust capital investment. Moreover, this strategic expansion aligns with our clear plan to grow our Permian footprint and our customer base.”

The new community being built with single-occupancy accommodations complete with private bathrooms will feature a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and dining facility, laundry on premises, and indoor and outdoor recreational options. Like Target Lodging’s other communities, the new Carlsbad community provides customers with access to amenities such as 24-hour culinary services, housekeeping, security, and a code of conduct program that includes a “zero tolerance” drug and alcohol policy.

Troy Schrenk, Chief Commercial Officer of Target Lodging, added, “Our clients rely on Target Lodging to be where the need is and our customers operating in this significant area of the Delaware Basin have committed to growing their business in partnership with Target. By providing our clients with convenient locations, unparalleled suite of flexible accommodation and culinary solutions, we continue to deliver on our differentiated value proposition.”

Including the rooms at its new Carlsbad community, Target Lodging will own and/or operate 23 properties with more than 13,000 total beds in the U.S. To see a complete list of Target Lodging’s communities, visit www.targetlodging.com.

About Target Lodging

Founded in 1978, Target Lodging is the largest vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company is principally focused on building, owning and operating housing communities across several end markets, including oil, gas, energy infrastructure and government. Target Lodging provides cost-effective and customized specialty rental accommodations, culinary services, and hospitality solutions, including site design, construction, operations, security, housekeeping, catering, concierge services, and health and recreation facilities as part of its integrated housing and hospitality communities. Target Lodging was named by Inc. magazine in 2012 and 2013 as one of “America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.” Target Lodging has been an Algeco company since 2013.

About Signor Lodging

Signor Lodging, founded in 1990, specializes in superior remote workforce housing serving oil and gas customers throughout the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins. Signor Lodging operates nine properties across West Texas, Southeast New Mexico and Oklahoma.

About Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Platinum Eagle was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Platinum Eagle raised $325 million in its initial public offering and began trading on Nasdaq in January 2018. Its Class A ordinary shares, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols EAGL, EAGLU and EAGLW, respectively.

