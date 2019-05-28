Target Market Segmentation Helped Boost Profitability and Reduce Marketing Spend for a Retail Company – Download Infiniti's FREE Resource to Know How

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has
recently announced the completion of their latest free downloadable
article on how
target market segmentation helped a retail company to successfully drive
profitability. The article provides detailed insights into the
approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to boost
profitability for a retail company. This downloadable resource also
highlights how the target market segmentation analysis helps companies
in the retail industry to reduce marketing spend and customer churn rate.
How target market segmentation helped a retail company drive profitability (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pricing pressure, investment volatility, and customer experience
management issues have increased challenges for the companies in the
retail industry. Also, the ongoing transformations have changed the way
major retail companies engage with their customers. Therefore, it
becomes imperative for retail companies to reinvent their traditional
marketing strategies and incorporate new approaches to target customer
segments. With over 15 years of expertise in offering target market
segmentation solution, Infiniti Research has helped many retail giants
to effectively target the customer base, assess customers’ changing
behaviors, and gain a leading edge in the market.
With rapid changes in market dynamics, target market segmentation
analysis has become imperative for businesses to choose the right
channel to reach the target customer base and attain a wider
The business challenge: The
client is a retail company, serving throughout the Midwestern United
States. The client’s unstructured approach to product marketing resulted
in huge losses for the company, leading to wastage of 13% of their
overall marketing budget. Also, the client was facing difficulties in
competitively pricing their existing and new products. With Infiniti’s
target market segmentation analysis, they wanted to optimize their
marketing spend and target the right customer segment. Moreover, they
wanted to understand the right channel for their product promotions.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “By
understanding customer needs and evaluating competitors, businesses can
identify gaps in their products and services offerings.”
Assessing changes in customer expectations and making constant
changes in marketing initiatives is important for businesses to stay
The solution offered: The
experts at Infiniti Research followed a 4-phased approach to target
market segmentation. The approach involved behavioral, demographic,
psychological, and geographical segmentation process. With Infiniti's
target market segmentation solution, the client was able to effectively
segment customers with similar characteristics together. This helped
them to personalize the advertising initiatives to better engage with
their customers. The client was also able to enhance the customer
experience and reduce churn rate by 11%.
Infiniti’s target market segmentation analysis
helped the client to:
-
Deliver an effective value proposition, which enticed customers to
their brand
-
Concentrate on online distribution channels, which was preferred more
by retail customers in the Midwestern United States.
-
Infiniti’s target market segmentation analysis
offered predictive insights on:
-
Identifying the right marketing channel to engage with customers
-
Achieving cost savings and fine-tuning advertising strategies
-
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
