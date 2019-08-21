Target raises profit forecast as online sales power second-quarter beat

The company has been spending more to shore up its same-day delivery with services like Shipt and Drive-up in a bid to better compete with online giant Amazon.com Inc and brick-and-mortar rival Walmart Inc.

Robust digital sales drove more than half of the 3.4% growth in same-store sales. Store traffic also grew 2.4% in the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to grow 3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast between $5.90 and $6.20 per share, compared with the prior range of $5.75 to $6.05.

Excluding certain items, Target earned $1.82 per share, beating analysts' estimates by 20 cents.

Total revenue of $18.42 billion beat estimates of $18.34 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)