Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Target says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 06:48pm EDT
An abandoned shopping cart sits at a Target store after a computer glitch prevented customers from checking out, in Plymouth Meeting

(Reuters) - Target Corp on Saturday said its payment registers were back online after a systems outage stopped customers in the United States from paying for in-store purchases.

The outage was caused by an "internal technology issue" that lasted for about two hours and was not a data breach or security-related issue, Target said in a statement https://corporate.target.com/press/releases/2019/06/target-addresses-register-outage-all-stores-back-o?ref=tgt_soc_f1ijw&afid=TW_BR&cpng=Other_Other_pub_GET.

The retailer said no guest information was compromised.

Earlier on Saturday, Target tweeted http://bit.ly/2WKO1HY that it was aware guests could not make purchases and apologized for the inconvenience.

According to media reports, the problem affected Target stores across the country.

Some customers took to Twitter to complain using the hashtag #targetdown, and many commended Target employees for handling the situation well.

"The poor people @Target," one Twitter user with the handle @writeriowa wrote. "I walked in, they apologized profusely, and handed me coupons. It's not the local employees' fault, so please, be patient and kind. #targetdown."

"To my fellow target employees, stay strong in this dark time. #targetdown," another user tweeted.

A defect in a network device in June 2014 also caused problems with Target's payment processing systems, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott and Daniel Wallis)

By Ishita Palli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pTarget says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue
RE
06:38pECB will act if inflation expectations are de-anchored - de Guindos
RE
04:15pIMF proposes improvements to EU plan to develop capital market
RE
04:09pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts Next Week
DJ
01:57pCountry-specific euro zone risks remain 'very serious' - IMF
RE
12:39pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Final communique of the fifty-fourth annual meeting of the board of governors of the african development bank (adb) and the forty-fifth annual meeting of the board of governors of the african development fund (adf)
PU
12:12pTAKE FIVE : The Fed and the rest
RE
11:10aRussia's Oreshkin says central bank's new 2019 inflation forecast too high
RE
09:45aIrish spending growth to slow in October budget - PM
RE
08:14aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : MoS (Finance & Corporate Affairs) holds Pre-Budget Consultation with representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue
2QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY : ECB STRUGGLING TO ACHIEVE ITS INFLATION TARGET: QNB report
3MASRAF AL RAYAN QPSC : MASRAF AL RAYAN QPSC : MAR to initiate stock split after Sunday's trading
4MEGAWORLD CORP : MEGAWORLD : ‘Women execs have advantage due to their nurturing, persevering qualities'
5S&P GLOBAL INC : S&P GLOBAL : Uzbekistan ‘BB-' Long-Term And ‘B' Short-Term Ratings Affirmed; Outl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About