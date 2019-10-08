Target to power new Toys 'R' Us online business

Under the partnership, consumers browsing toys on the ToysRUs.com website, relaunched on Tuesday, can click on "Buy now at Target.com" to complete their purchase.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Target's free two-day shipping, same-day curbside or store order pickup, same-day delivery with Shipt, the retailer said.

"By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys"R"Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth, and build on our toy leadership," said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising at Target.

Retailers like Walmart Inc and Target have been vying for a share of toy sales in the U.S. after the bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation of Toys 'R' Us last year.

The partnership with Tru Kids builds on Target's earlier efforts to boost its toy sales. Earlier this month, Target opened 25 new Disney stores inside select Target locations with a "shop-in-shop" layout, near its kids clothing and toy section.

Last year, Target added nearly a quarter of a million square feet of new space to its toy business across 500 of its stores, to notch up more toy sales.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)