TargetSolutions and IAFC VCOS Now Accepting Nominations for 2020 Training Officer Recognition Award

San Diego, CA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TargetSolutions, the leading provider of computer-based training and operational management applications for public safety agencies, announced it would team up once again with the IAFC’s Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS) for the annual Training Officer Recognition Award.

This is the seventh consecutive year the VCOS and TargetSolutions have joined forces to acknowledge an exceptional training officer with this prestigious award. By recognizing a training officer for their innovation in training and effectiveness in their department, TargetSolutions and the VCOS are also furthering their own primary missions of improving the safety and effectiveness of fire service members.

"It's an honor to team up with the VCOS to recognize and celebrate a training officer who has gone above and beyond to prepare their crew for service," said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. "We believe training is critical to every department. Training is what keeps firefighters safe and effective when called into action. This year's award highlights the training officer who has exhibited the most creativity and innovation during this challenging pandemic. We are thrilled to support this initiative once again."

"During this unprecedented time reacting to a global pandemic, the VCOS is honored to partner with TargetSolutions to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of emergency service organizations’ training officers again this year,” said VCOS board member Norvin Collins. “This award allows peers to select a training officer who truly exemplifies the spirit that all great trainers have. Thinking outside the box when the membership can’t come together physically adds a level of stress and complexity to members meeting the community’s expectations. TargetSolutions has been a great partner in this effort recognizing outstanding training officers.”

About the Award

The award, which is now open for nominations, is designed to acknowledge exemplary conduct by a training officer for their creativity and effectiveness when delivering training. Nominees should be chiefs, training officers, or others well-acquainted with training. Additionally, they must be an IAFC member or come from a department where the department or the chief is an active IAFC member.

The winner will be recognized at Fire-Rescue International, scheduled for August 19-21.

Applications for the award are being accepted now through June 26. Please submit an online nomination at https://info.targetsolutions.com/acton/media/29198/2020-vcos-award-nomination-lp.

About the IAFC’s VCOS

VCOS provides chiefs and chief officers who manage volunteers within a volunteer or combination fire, rescue or EMS delivery system with information, education, services and representation to enhance their professionalism. The VCOS mission is to provide chiefs and chief officers who manage volunteers within a volunteer or combination fire, rescue or EMS delivery system with information, education, services and representation to enhance their professionalism. The VCOS vision is to represent the interests of all volunteer and combination fire/rescue/EMS agencies. We are a dynamic organization, characterized by our integrity, customer focus and membership development, with value placed on people and the superior utilization of technology. We excel by creating educational programs through unrivalled networking and by helping VCOS members further their success and reach their potential. For more information, check online at VCOS.org.

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and operations management solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited, online training courses, cutting-edge software applications and dynamic performance-management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable and more compliant. For more information, visit TargetSolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at Facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, ID, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

