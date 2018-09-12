Log in
Targeted Oncology :™ Launches its Latest Virtual Tumor Board on Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

09/12/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

Tumor board will feature several thoracic oncologists and a pathologist

Targeted Oncology, a print and digital resource that offers content and expert opinions on precision medicine in oncology, will launch its second “Expert Perspective: Virtual Tumor Board” on Wednesday, September 12. The Virtual Tumor Board is a video-editorial board discussion that features key opinion leaders from a specific oncological field. This episode will focus on non–small cell lung cancer.

“We look forward to launching the next Virtual Tumor Board on non–small cell lung cancer on September 12,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of Targeted Oncology. “Through this ongoing initiative, we can gather different key opinion leaders each time and really make an impact in the oncology community providing the latest updates from their specific field of practice.”

The Virtual Tumor Board will feature several thoracic oncologists and pathologist professionals that will provide an in-depth analysis on four patients with non–small cell lung cancer, biomarker testing and treatment strategies from a collaborative medical setting. Together, these experts will provide a focused look at multiple case sets from a treatment team perspective to further educate community-based oncologists in this comprehensive series of practice-changing insights.

The key opinion leaders participating in this Virtual Tumor Board:

  • Benjamin P. Levy, M.D., clinical director of medical oncology and assistant professor of oncology, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Paul K. Paik, M.D., clinical director, thoracic oncology service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • Greg M. Riedlinger, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor, department of pathology and laboratory medicine, division of translational pathology, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Anne S. Tsao, M.D., professor, department of thoracic head and neck medical oncology, division of cancer medicine, director, department of mesothelioma, The University of Texas MD, Anderson Cancer Center

About Targeted Oncology

TargetedOnc.com provides the latest news and insight on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets for practicing oncologists. As the field of oncology continues to trend toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, the challenge facing many oncologists is staying up-to-date with the future of cancer therapeutics. As such, TargetedOnc strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates on the burgeoning field. By partnering with leading oncology networks such as the Community Oncology Alliance, Association of Community Cancer Centers and Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, TargetedOnc focuses on the next stage of cancer development and on cutting-edge therapies and their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage.


© Business Wire 2018
