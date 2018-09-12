Targeted Oncology :™ Launches its Latest Virtual Tumor Board on Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Targeted Oncology™, a print and digital resource that
offers content and expert opinions on precision medicine in
oncology, will launch its second “Expert Perspective: Virtual Tumor
Board” on Wednesday, September 12. The Virtual Tumor Board is a
video-editorial board discussion that features key opinion leaders from
a specific oncological field. This episode will focus on non–small cell
lung cancer.
“We look forward to launching the next Virtual Tumor Board on non–small
cell lung cancer on September 12,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr.,
president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of Targeted Oncology.
“Through this ongoing initiative, we can gather different key opinion
leaders each time and really make an impact in the oncology community
providing the latest updates from their specific field of practice.”
The Virtual Tumor Board will feature several thoracic oncologists and
pathologist professionals that will provide an in-depth analysis on four
patients with non–small cell lung cancer, biomarker testing and
treatment strategies from a collaborative medical setting. Together,
these experts will provide a focused look at multiple case sets from a
treatment team perspective to further educate community-based
oncologists in this comprehensive series of practice-changing insights.
The key opinion leaders participating in this Virtual Tumor Board:
-
Benjamin P. Levy, M.D., clinical director of medical
oncology and assistant professor of oncology, Johns Hopkins Sidney
Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital
-
Paul K. Paik, M.D., clinical director, thoracic oncology
service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
-
Greg M. Riedlinger, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor,
department of pathology and laboratory medicine, division of
translational pathology, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey,
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
-
Anne S. Tsao, M.D., professor, department of thoracic head and
neck medical oncology, division of cancer medicine, director,
department of mesothelioma, The University of Texas MD, Anderson
Cancer Center
About Targeted Oncology™
TargetedOnc.com provides the latest news and insight on next-generation
therapeutics and their molecular targets for practicing oncologists. As
the field of oncology continues to trend toward systemic biology and
molecular aberrations, the challenge facing many oncologists is staying
up-to-date with the future of cancer therapeutics. As such, TargetedOnc
strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates
on the burgeoning field. By partnering with leading oncology networks
such as the Community Oncology Alliance, Association of Community Cancer
Centers and Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, TargetedOnc focuses on
the next stage of cancer development and on cutting-edge therapies and
their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and
conference coverage.
