Targeted Oncology :™ Welcomes the Medical Oncology Association of Southern California to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

MOASC will also be partnering with The American Journal of Managed Care®

Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the oncology field, and The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announce the addition of the Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC) to their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) programs.

“We are so honored to work with MOASC,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™ and AJMC®. “By teaming up with the association, we look forward to supporting oncologists improving the quality of, and patient access to, care.”

MOASC strives to improve the availability and quality of optimal cancer care. The association has represented more than 400 oncologists in California and neighboring states. MOASC supports oncologists and their ability to provide care in private, academic and institutional settings. Valuable information is provided through MOASC’s weekly newsletter, the California Oncology Weekly; monthly webinars; meetings; certification courses; and practice management consulting. MOASC’s goal is to ensure continued access to care and oncology treatment for patients with cancer.

“The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California’s goal is to ensure access to oncology care for the cancer patient through the support of oncologists,” said Nichole A. East, CAE, executive director, Medical Oncology Association of Southern California, Inc. “MOASC views this collaboration with Targeted Oncology™ and The American Journal of Managed Care®in their Strategic Alliance Partnership Program as meeting these goals, and we look forward to our mutual endeavor.”

The SAP program is constantly building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families and to improve patient care. As part of this joint effort, Targeted Oncology™ and AJMC® will work with MOASC to share exclusive content and information.

For more information about the Targeted Oncology™ SAP program, click here.

For more information about AJMC®’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about MOASC, click here.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com, the online platform for Targeted Oncology™, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up to date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field. Targeted Oncology™ focuses on the next stage of cancer development and cutting-edge therapies and their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage. Targeted Oncology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include: The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

