Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Targeted Oncology :™ Welcomes the Medical Oncology Association of Southern California to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:33am EDT

MOASC will also be partnering with The American Journal of Managed Care®

Targeted Oncology, a multimedia resource that offers content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the oncology field, and The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announce the addition of the Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC) to their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) programs.

“We are so honored to work with MOASC,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™ and AJMC®. “By teaming up with the association, we look forward to supporting oncologists improving the quality of, and patient access to, care.”

MOASC strives to improve the availability and quality of optimal cancer care. The association has represented more than 400 oncologists in California and neighboring states. MOASC supports oncologists and their ability to provide care in private, academic and institutional settings. Valuable information is provided through MOASC’s weekly newsletter, the California Oncology Weekly; monthly webinars; meetings; certification courses; and practice management consulting. MOASC’s goal is to ensure continued access to care and oncology treatment for patients with cancer.

“The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California’s goal is to ensure access to oncology care for the cancer patient through the support of oncologists,” said Nichole A. East, CAE, executive director, Medical Oncology Association of Southern California, Inc. “MOASC views this collaboration with Targeted Oncology™ and The American Journal of Managed Care®in their Strategic Alliance Partnership Program as meeting these goals, and we look forward to our mutual endeavor.”

The SAP program is constantly building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families and to improve patient care. As part of this joint effort, Targeted Oncology™ and AJMC® will work with MOASC to share exclusive content and information.

For more information about the Targeted Oncology™ SAP program, click here.

For more information about AJMC®’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about MOASC, click here.

About Targeted Oncology

TargetedOnc.com, the online platform for Targeted Oncology, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up to date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field. Targeted Oncology™ focuses on the next stage of cancer development and cutting-edge therapies and their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage. Targeted Oncology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include: The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pMCPHY ENERGY : Appointment
PU
12:14pFITBIT : 5 Ways To Break A Sweat That Don't Feel Like Working Out
PU
12:14pELLIE MAE : Alpana Kapoor and Eric Connors Named as Housingwire's First-Ever Tech Trendsetters; Ellie Mae executives named top 50 most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy in 2019
AQ
12:14pSOUTHERN : Final major module for Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 & 4 project arrives onsite
PR
12:13pAIR LIQUIDE : Availability of the Pre-Q3 2019 Sales Communication
BU
12:12pELLIE MAE : Millennial Home Refinances Continue to Rise as Purchase Percentage Dips, According to Latest Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker | Ellie Mae
AQ
12:11pADA : Named a G2 Leader in Chatbot Software
BU
12:10pU.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash
RE
12:10pConsumers Expect the Brands they Support to be Socially Responsible
BU
12:10pABIOMED DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In ABIOMED, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group