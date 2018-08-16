Targeting UK Buy-to-Let Landlords 2018: Market Trends Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Targeting Buy-to-Let Landlords 2018: Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Buy to let mortgage advances fall by more than 10% in 2017 as tax and legislative changes bite.

The recent legislative changes aimed at restricting the activities of BTL Landlords are now having a negative impact on the BTL mortgage market, with new home purchases by BTL landlords having slowed significantly. In 2017, the value of new BTL advances fell by 12.3% and the market is expected to stagnate with little real growth in 2018. Also, in 2017, the number of BTL mortgages taken out fell by 10.4%.

The recent tax changes and the threat of rising interest rates in the future have resulted in a growing tendency for BTL landlords to remortgage rather than take out loans for new property purchases. In 2018, almost three-quarters of the value of BTL mortgages will represent remortgaging and around seven-in-ten BTL mortgages that will be taken out will be for remortgaging purposes. At the end of 2017, BTL mortgage holders owed a combined amount of 202.4 billion, compared with 196.2 billion at the end of 2016. This is one of the slowest rises in amounts owed seen over 2007-2017, indicating high levels of loan repayment activity.

This report outlines the trends in the BTL mortgage market and discusses the market's structure, market developments and drivers, the key mortgage providers, market size and trends and forecasts to 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

Industry Structure and the Main Market Participants

Market Developments and Drivers

Key Players

Market Size and Trends

The Future

3. Market Structure

Five key players

Not all BTL landlords are alike

Mortgage Lenders

Mortgage Brokers

4. Market Developments and Drivers

BTL landlords fill a gap left by the lack of housing supply

But are landlords pricing themselves out of the market?

The shine has come off the market as the Government and regulators put the boot in

Are BTL Landlords re-evaluating their investments?

With the returns on Vanilla BTL falling

Rising interest rates will reduce returns further

Most BTL landlords are not full-time professional landlords

Childless couples the prime target for BTL landlords

5. The Key Players

Lloyds Banking Group - the largest BTL lender

Lloyds Banking Group/Birmingham Midshires

Nationwide Building Society/The Mortgage Works

Royal Bank of Scotland/NatWest

Barclays Group

Coventry Building Society

Paragon Banking Group

Santander

6. Market Size and Trends

Introduction

Over 2 million BLT investors

But a market which is now showing signs of stress

A market shifting towards remortgaging

Limited companies take around 10% of the market and it's growing

FTBs now owe over 200 billion

7. The Future

An uncertain future

Forecast assumptions

The Forecast

Tenancies likely to grow in length

Technology to play a growing role in the market

8. Associations

Companies Mentioned

Barclays Group

Birmingham Midshires

Coventry Building Society

Lloyds Banking Group

NatWest

Nationwide Building Society

Paragon Banking Group

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

The Mortgage Works

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/65q4r5/targeting_uk?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005277/en/