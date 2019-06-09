Tariff Dispute Complicates U.S. Ties With Mexico

By Vivian Salama in Washington, José de Córdoba in Mexico City and Robbie Whelan in New York

President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico was averted by an immigration deal late Friday, but scrambles anew the already-delicate relationship between two neighbors struggling to resolve the trade and border issues that are top priorities for the White House.

The tensions come as the countries push to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace Nafta, the 25-year-old pact that turbocharged cross-border trade, drew the ire of Mr. Trump and some of his supporters, and more closely bound the nations together.

Under the immigration deal, Mexico largely reaffirmed existing commitments to curb migration from Central America by boosting enforcement on its southern border and expanding efforts in Mexico to handle migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

The agreement also includes the formalization of efforts to support economic development in Central America and, according to Mr. Trump, it could prompt an increase in Mexican purchases of U.S. agricultural products, though no such language was included in the pact. The U.S. reserved the right to review implementation of the agreement every 90 days.

Mr. Trump lifted the threat of tariffs that were scheduled to start Monday. With a crisis averted, both sides claimed a win and the agreement could presage greater coordination.

"We reiterate our disposition for friendship, dialogue and cooperation," Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told a rally in Tijuana Saturday. On Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted: "I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done."

But the episode served as a reminder of the extent to which issues central to Mr. Trump's "America First" world view coalesce on Mexico, from slowing immigration to renegotiating the terms of trade to the use of tariffs. These are themes he is expected to campaign on in the run-up to next year's presidential election.

Mr. Trump's willingness to target Mexico amid the effort to ratify the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement shows that people doing business with Mexico must be on alert for future flare-ups between the nations even if the USMCA pact is approved, said Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican consul to the U.S. who is a senior director at trade consulting firm McLarty Associates. "It's going to be a long 16 months heading up to November 2020," he said.

By agreeing to provide shelter, education and health care to migrants, Mexico could pressure its own federal and local budgets, and risk creating tension in its border communities, many of which already have violence and security problems, experts said. Greater deployment by security forces at its southern border also could stretch resources.

There were mixed interpretations of how the dispute and its resolution would affect the USMCA approval process now under way. The pact has yet to be ratified by any of the three countries' legislatures, which is necessary for it to take effect. The showdown slowed the approval effort because U.S. business groups, which have taken a lead role pushing Congress to support the deal, froze those efforts.

"That wasn't great, because they couldn't focus on USMCA, but now they can switch back," said Stephen Pavlick, a former Capitol Hill liaison at the Treasury Department in the Trump administration who is a policy analyst at Renaissance Macro Research.

Longer term, the episode is unlikely to damage USMCA's prospects, said Welles Orr, a former assistant U.S. trade representative who now is international trade adviser at Washington law firm Miller & Chevalier. "Strangely enough, we're in this world where I think you can dust yourself off and move forward, despite the fact you went through this sort of nightmare exercise," said Mr. Orr.

Yet Mr. Trump's willingness to threaten tariffs just as the U.S. and Mexican governments were working to get the trade pact ratified suggests he could disrupt the process again.

Senior members of Mr. López Obrador's economic team had just delivered the USMCA to Mexican senators and were briefing them on the importance of the pact when Mr. Trump issued his tariff threat. At the same time, Vice President Mike Pence was in Canada, seeking to smooth the passage of USMCA there.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer didn't approve of the tariff threat, arguing it jeopardized the USMCA process, according to U.S. officials. The agreement already faces skepticism in the Democratic-controlled House that it doesn't do enough to uphold U.S. labor standards.

Though a Mexican delegation was promptly dispatched to negotiate in Washington over the tariff threat, Mr. Lighthizer spent much of last week on Capitol Hill pushing USMCA. Instead, the first cabinet-level official to engage with the visiting Mexicans was Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Homeland Security, in a meeting last Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was tasked with leading the discussions, according to two administration officials. One said there was a perception among officials that Mr. Pompeo "didn't want to own it" given his skepticism over the use of tariffs in the talks. A State Department spokesman disputed that characterization. A U.S. official familiar with the State Department side of the negotiations said Mr. Pompeo simply deferred to Vice President Pence, who outranks him, on the first day of the talks, but took control until their conclusion.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard led the Mexican delegation in the meetings, held in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. "Everyone was very nervous because obviously the threat to our economy was pretty big, " said one Mexican official involved. "We're talking about costs of billions and billions of dollars, at a moment where it could create serious uncertainty in Mexico."

One major sticking point was the U.S. insistence that Mexico accept a version of a designation as a "safe third country" that would prevent migrants from seeking refugee status in the U.S., instead requiring them to seek permanent asylum in Mexico. Mexican officials resisted, emphasizing the lack of needed resources and a potentially lengthy process of approval in Mexico, according to one Mexican official.

It is unclear how serious Mr. Trump ever was about putting the tariffs in place -- some White House officials early on suspected they would never by imposed -- but the president and the White House signaled from afar that he was serious. According to two officials, White House counsel Pat Cipollone assured the president he had the legal authority to impose the tariffs and discussed possible options, including declaration of a new national emergency to legally justify the action if needed. The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

Within hours of Mr. Trump's return to the White House late Friday, he was briefed by Messrs Pence, Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and told that Mexico had shown a sincere interest in taking action. Mr. Trump spoke to Mr. Ebrard by telephone that night, and within the hour, he announced the tariffs were suspended indefinitely.

On Saturday, Mr. Ebrard, at the Tijuana rally with Mexico's president, said in a speech: "We have no tariffs, Mr. President, and we left with our dignity intact."

--Anthony Harrup, Joshua Zumbrun and Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com, José de Córdoba at jose.decordoba@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com