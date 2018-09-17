Log in
Tariff Uncertainty Drags on Global Stocks

09/17/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

By Riva Gold
-- Tariff threat in focus
-- H&M shares jump in Europe
-- Shanghai stocks close at lowest since 2014

Concerns about trade relations between the U.S. and China weighed down global stocks Monday following reports of fresh tariffs on Beijing.

Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening dip for the S&P 500 after Shanghai stocks closed at their lowest in nearly four years. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% midday, led lower by the technology sector.

The moves followed news that the U.S. economic conflict with China is set to escalate this week, as the Trump administration plans to unveil new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products entering the U.S. and Beijing debates new ways to retaliate against U.S. corporations.

Chinese officials said if President Trump carries out his plans early this week, talks could be scuttled.

"At this point the [economic] impact, if it really goes ahead, is measurable but not significant yet ... what worries me is that I can see how you get temporary cease fire, but I still do not see the grand bargain at the end of this whole process," said Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Advisors.

The risk is that uncertainty around trade could start to paralyze U.S. business investment, while in China the renminbi could continue to depreciate, he said.

Tariffs have yet to meaningfully affect the U.S. economy, given their relatively small size, but trade tensions remain the biggest risk to the economic outlook, according to forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Last week, the prospect of trade talks with Beijing had soothed stocks, helping most benchmarks eke out weekly gains.

"We already have real trade issues, but we haven't hit that threshold where we can't pull the bullet back in," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group. "If we get there, that will be truly problematic for the economy and markets," he said, noting the continuing trade situation has put a pause on the stock market, despite a pretty positive economic backdrop in the U.S.

In Europe, shares of Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz jumped 13% Monday after its quarterly sales beat expectations.

Shares of utilities and telecom companies--considered bond-proxies in the stock market--outperformed, while the technology sector suffered the steepest declines. Shares of Austrian sensor maker ams AG were down 5.8% while SAP was down 1.1%.

Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 0.7% amid continued optimism the country's budget wouldn't set it on a collision course with Brussels.

Asian stocks were lower across the board, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.3% after a winning streak, led lower by technology, consumer and health care shares.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.1% to its lowest close since November 2014, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7%.

Analysts pointed to muted trading volumes across the region resulting from Typhoon Mangkhut and a holiday in Japan, where markets were closed.

Harriet Torry contributed to this article.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.18% 2681.64 End-of-day quote.-19.08%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26154.67 Delayed Quote.5.81%
HANG SENG -1.25% 26936.42 Real-time Quote.-8.88%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.69% 2301.7 Real-time Quote.-5.83%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 7545.4963 Delayed Quote.17.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 8010.0437 Delayed Quote.16.03%
S&P 500 0.03% 2904.98 Real-time Quote.8.65%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.18% 95.33 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
