Tariff Uncertainty Drags on Global Stocks

By Riva Gold

-- Treasury yields hit 3%

-- H&M shares jump in Europe

-- Shanghai stocks close at lowest since 2014

Concerns about trade relations between the U.S. and China weighed down global stocks Monday following weekend reports of fresh tariffs on Beijing.

Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening drop for the S&P 500 after Shanghai stocks closed at their lowest in nearly four years. The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in afternoon trading.

The moves followed news that the U.S. trade fight with China is set to escalate this week, as the Trump administration plans to unveil new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products entering the U.S. and Beijing debates new ways to retaliate against U.S. corporations.

Chinese officials said if President Trump carries out his plans early this week, talks could be scuttled. That came after the prospect of trade talks with Beijing had soothed investors last week, helping most benchmarks eke out small gains.

"At this point the [economic] impact, if it really goes ahead, is measurable but not significant yet ... what worries me is that I can see how you get temporary cease fires, but I still do not see the grand bargain at the end of this whole process," said Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Advisors.

The risk is that uncertainty around trade could start to paralyze U.S. business investment, while in China the yuan could continue to depreciate, he added.

Market moves so far in response to the new tariff threat have been mostly calm, in part because the developments have been incremental and the economic impact on the U.S. has so far been minimal, analysts said.

Tariffs have yet to meaningfully affect the U.S. economy, given their relatively small size, but trade tensions remain the biggest risk to the economic outlook, according to forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

"We already have real trade issues, but we haven't hit that threshold where we can't pull the bullet back in," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group. "If we get there, that will be truly problematic for the economy and markets," he said.

In U.S. premarket trading, shares of Tyson Foods fell 2.8% after naming a new chief executive, leading declines in the index.

In Europe, Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 0.8% Monday amid continued optimism that the country's upcoming budget wouldn't set it on a collision course with Brussels.

Shares of Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz jumped 17% after its quarterly sales beat expectations.

The technology sector suffered the steepest declines, with shares of Austrian sensor maker ams AG down 4.9%.

Asian stocks were lower across the board, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.3% after a winning streak, led lower by technology, consumer and health-care shares.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1% to its lowest close since November 2014, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7%.

Analysts pointed to muted trading volumes across the region resulting from Typhoon Mangkhut and a holiday in Japan, where markets were closed.

The dollar weakened against the pound, euro and Swiss Franc but rose against many emerging-market currencies including the Turkish lira, Indian rupee and South African rand.

Yields on 10-year Treasurys edged up to 3.013% from 2.992% Friday afternoon. Yields move inversely to prices.

