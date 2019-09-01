Tariff Uncertainty Weighs on Small Businesses

By Ruth Simon

Higher tariffs on Chinese imports are adding costs and uncertainty for small businesses and dimming their outlook for the U.S. economy.

Economic confidence among small firms fell in August to the lowest level since November 2012, according to a monthly survey of more than 670 small companies conducted for The Wall Street Journal. The portion of respondents that expect the economy to worsen over the next 12 months rose to 40%, compared with 29% in July and 23% a year ago.

The survey by Vistage Worldwide Inc., an executive coaching organization, was taken just after President Trump announced additional tariffs on Chinese imports, but before he ordered U.S. companies to start looking for alternatives to China. Forty-five percent of small firms said the tariff announcement would impact their business. Vistage polls firms with between $1 million and $20 million of annual revenue.

Some small-business owners support the tariffs, even if they are painful in the short run, and a majority say they are optimistic about their finances. But business owners on both sides of the tariff issue say the uncertainty -- about if and when the duties will be applied, how large they will be and how long they will remain in effect -- is making it hard to plan and is hurting their businesses.

"It's overwhelming. It's exhausting. It's demoralizing," said Susan White Morrissey, founder of White + Warren Inc., a cashmere brand in New York. "My employees just want to know what to do. This is probably the first time in my career that I can't give them the answers."

White + Warren this year added five employees and boosted inventory to increase e-commerce sales, but the 30-person company is struggling to plan as the trade dispute heats up. Tariffs imposed this summer slashed profit on its ribbed cashmere hats made in China by 50%. Tariffs on the company's cotton and linen sweaters were slated to take effect on Sunday, while tariffs on Chinese-made cashmere sweaters have been pushed back to mid-December.

"It's hard enough to adjust to price increases, but it's just more difficult when you are uncertain how policy will unfold in the future," said Richard Curtin, a University of Michigan economist who analyzed the Vistage data. "For small firms that means being more cautious in your investment and hiring plans."

Wiscon Products Inc., a precision machine shop in Racine, Wis., normally orders raw materials six months in advance, but these days it is having trouble getting customers to decide what they need in three weeks. One auto maker canceled a $2 million parts order destined for China because of escalating trade tensions.

The 75-year-old company has replaced about 40% of lost revenue through aggressive marketing and expects to end up stronger, with a more diversified customer base. Yet, it has put off plans to buy new machines.

"This is the strangest I've ever seen it," said Wiscon President Torben Christensen, who has run the company for the past decade. "It's busy. The economy is booming, but there is great uncertainty. A lot of it has to do with trade policy."

On Friday, Mr. Trump rejected the notion that his trade policies were hurting the U.S. economy, instead blaming "badly run and weak companies" for any business setbacks and urging the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Some companies are grappling with higher costs being passed along by domestic suppliers.

Argosy Cruises, a Seattle tour-boat operator, recently postponed plans to replace two aging vessels after being told that the 500-passenger boat that cost $8.5 million two years ago would now cost about $1 million more. Boatyards blame tariffs for the price increase, said Argosy Chief Executive Kevin Clark, who also worries trade tensions are reducing the flow of Chinese tourists.

"There needs to be some kind of stabilization in the tariff situation and pricing," Mr. Clark said. "I hate to sign a contract for the next two years without an element of certainty."

Small businesses can be more nimble than larger companies, but they also have smaller cash cushions, making it more difficult to respond to economic challenges. Travis Luther, founder of Queen Anne Pillow Co., a Denver-based maker of high-end bed pillows, said larger competitors have accelerated purchases to get ahead of tariffs, something his six-year-old company can't afford.

"That's not a very healthy move for small companies or upstarts," said Mr. Luther, whose company is already paying higher tariffs on Chinese-made cotton textiles used to make pillows in the U.S.

Some companies are relocating production. LumiGrow Inc., a 30-employee maker of LED lighting used in horticulture, is shifting to a factory in Malaysia just one year after it moved production to China from the U.S. to reduce costs.

Jay Albere, the Emeryville, Calif.-based company's chief executive, supports tariffs but not quick shifts in trade policy. One shipload of LED lights was on its way from China when higher tariffs were imposed this spring with just a few days notice. "Just give me the ability to plan for it and make a smart business decision," he said. "The lack of certainty is really, really hard."

Some small-business owners say switching from Chinese suppliers isn't an option. Charlotte, N.C.-based remodeez said other countries don't have the know-how or infrastructure to produce its deodorizers. Even if it could find a new factory, the cost of switching at this stage of the 31-year-old company's development would be debilitating given the investment it has made in China, it said.

The startup plans to absorb the cost of the tariffs rather than raise prices for the deodorizers, which typically retail for $9.99. "Today, we're an impulse buy," Chief Executive Jason Jacobs said. "Once you cross the $10 threshold, it's a whole different retail psychology."

Meanwhile, the higher costs are pinching cash flow and crimping expansion plans. "It's not going to crush us," said Mr. Jacobs, who previously founded two successful software startups. "But if this was having to put food on my table, I'd be done. The reason I can get through this is I don't need a paycheck."

