Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation Council commented on increasing excise tax on gasoline imports

06/01/2020 | 04:06am EDT

The Council on Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation examined articles published in separate social networks and Internet resources regarding excise taxation of petroleum products.

The publication of such articles and comments thereon, which are not true and are not supported by concrete facts, distorts the essence of the work carried out by ministries and departments aimed at fulfilling international obligations.

First of all, it should be noted about the obligations assumed by the Republic of Uzbekistan upon accession to the multilateral Agreement on the free trade zone concluded within the CIS (Agreement).

According to the Protocol on the application of the Agreement between its parties and the Republic of Uzbekistan, on 31 December 2020 the transition period adopted by Uzbekistan for unification of excise tax rates on domestically produced and imported goods, i.e. before the indicated deadline, excise tax rates established on manufactured and imported goods must be brought to a common denominator.

Ensuring the unification of excise tax on goods is also provided for in the documents and practice of such international and regional organizations as the WTO and the EAEU, the Council Secretariat said in a statement.

Currently, in Uzbekistan, with excise tax, goods are taxed on 52 commodity items, and in domestic production - on 15 items, in particular:

- for 42 commodity items excise tax is imposed only on imports;

- ambiguous excise rates for import and domestic production (including for petroleum products) were established for 10 commodity items;

- for 5 commodity items excise taxes are imposed only on domestic products.

In this regard, at the next meeting of the Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation Council held at the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade on 12 May, the heads of relevant ministries and departments were informed about the need to fulfill the obligations assumed by the republic to unify excise taxation and prepare appropriate measures.

It should also be noted that the proposal of Uzbekneftegaz to increase the excise tax exclusively on imports of petroleum products to 20% did not reach the Secretariat of the Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation Council.

Moreover, the proposed rate change cannot be considered and applied due to its inconsistency with accepted international obligations and practice.

At the same time, in the case of applying uniform tax rates in the production and import of goods, an equal and fair approach will be ensured both with respect to excisable products and imported products, which will create equal conditions for competition.

UzDaily.com

Disclaimer

OGU - Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas Exhibition published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:05:07 UTC
