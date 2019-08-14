Log in
Tariff pause by Washington buoys FTSE 100, insurer Admiral jumps

08/14/2019 | 03:25am EDT
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK shares gained for a second straight session on Wednesday over hopes of an improvement in global trade relations after Washington delayed imposing tariffs on some Chinese goods, while insurer Admiral rose after reporting a market-beating profit.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.2% and the FTSE 250 midcap index <.FTMC> rose 0.1% by 0707 GMT.

Admiral jumped 6% to the top of the main bourse after the company posted a bigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customers in its UK business.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose nearly 2%, providing the biggest support to the index, after its drug Lynparza met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial for ovarian cancer treatment.

Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty and Cybersecurity firm Avast were at the top of the midcap index with gains of 6.7% and 4.2%, respectively, after strong results.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 5.61% 2150 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
ASTRAZENECA 0.94% 7398 Delayed Quote.25.01%
AVAST 5.94% 349 Delayed Quote.15.35%
BALFOUR BEATTY 10.43% 222.856 Delayed Quote.-19.05%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.41% 613.6 Delayed Quote.2.15%
