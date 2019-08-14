Tariff pause by Washington buoys FTSE 100, insurer Admiral jumps

The FTSE 100 index added 0.2% and the FTSE 250 midcap index <.FTMC> rose 0.1% by 0707 GMT.

Admiral jumped 6% to the top of the main bourse after the company posted a bigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customers in its UK business.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose nearly 2%, providing the biggest support to the index, after its drug Lynparza met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial for ovarian cancer treatment.

Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty and Cybersecurity firm Avast were at the top of the midcap index with gains of 6.7% and 4.2%, respectively, after strong results.

