Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tariff talks 'have begun,' top officials meet Wednesday - Mexican minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he started negotiating with officials in Washington on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on imports of Mexican products but face-to-face talks will not happen until next week.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he had spoken to senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute.

"The negotiations have started," Ebrard said before boarding a plane to Washington. "I heard interest and respect about the letter from President Lopez Obrador. We are moving forward."

However, Ebrard said in-person talks would not take place until Wednesday in Washington, and that Pompeo would lead the U.S. delegation. Ebrard will be accompanied by deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, a veteran trade negotiator.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Friday that he would respond with "great prudence" to Trump's threats to impose punitive tariffs on Mexican products on June 10.

Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to stop the flow of illegal immigration from Central America to the United States but Lopez Obrador said his migration policy was already producing results.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pCommunications Services Fall on Tariff, Huawei Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pTech Drops as China Prepares Response to U.S. Huawei Moves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pTarget Trump's base if trade spat worsens, Mexican farm lobby says
RE
05:16pTariff talks 'have begun,' top officials meet Wednesday - Mexican minister
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES WINS $3.24 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
05:14pUtilities Rise on Safe-Haven Demand, Treasury Moves -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pOil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
05:05pOil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : has strong argument to win reversal of U.S. antitrust ruling - legal experts
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About