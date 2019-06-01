Tariffs on Mexican Imports Would Hit More Than Avocados in Grocery Stores

By Sarah Nassauer and Heather Haddon

President Trump's threat to slap escalating tariffs on Mexican imports could drive up the price of tomatoes, strawberries and many other foods in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.

The administration's trade spat with China largely spared American shoppers because the U.S. imports few fruits and vegetables from China. But Mexico is a primary source of imported produce, providing 99% of the raspberries and strawberries brought into the U.S. in 2018 and more than 80% of the tomatoes and avocados, according to U.S. government data.

On Thursday President Trump tweeted that his administration would impose a tariff on all Mexican imports of 5% starting June 10 and hitting 25% by Oct. 1 unless Mexico stems the flow of migrants along the U.S. southern border.

U.S. food sellers rely especially heavily on Mexican produce imports in winter, when growing regions farther north become more expensive or unusable. Excluding bananas, Mexico has become the largest exporter of produce to the U.S. in recent decades, according to the Department of Agriculture, as U.S. production of crops such as bell peppers and cucumbers has declined.

The U.S. imports more than $12 billion of fresh fruits and vegetables a year, and 54% of its total agricultural imports, from Mexico, according to the USDA.

Tariffs on Chinese goods have hit nonfood products including furniture, apparel and other household goods, causing hand-wringing among retailers of those items and their suppliers.

Grocers might be able to manage the threatened 5% tariff by cutting costs or by passing the increase to shoppers, according to Jeff Lyons, senior vice president of fresh foods for Costco Wholesale Corp., the No. 2 U.S. retailer by sales. "But in the back of everyone's mind is, 'Could it go to 25%?' " he said in an interview Friday.

For now, grocers like Costco that source more produce from hothouses outside Mexico might be relatively protected, Mr. Lyons said. And some of the short-term impact might be muted at this time of year, as the growing season shifts north into California and beyond.

Still, agriculture associations and food companies said tariffs on Mexican imports would lead to higher costs. Food typically moves through a more-complex, time-sensitive supply chain than general merchandise and is sold at lower margins. That leaves less room for companies to cut costs without raising prices for shoppers.

Grocers and restaurants are already digesting the impact of a 17.5% dutyon Mexican tomatoes implemented in early May, after a decades-old agreement between the countries wasn't renewed.

Restaurants are watching the issue closely. "If the announced tariffs are enacted, they would negatively impact our costs and we are monitoring the situation and working with our suppliers to minimize the impact," Laurie Schalow, chief corporate reputation officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Friday.

The threat of new tariffs on Mexican imports is alarming for both U.S. and Mexican produce growers and throws a wrench into talks for a new North American trade deal, said Richard Owen, a vice president with the Produce Marketing Association trade group.

"Consumers have come to be used to having mangoes, avocados and tomatoes year round. Mexico is a big part of being a solution for that," Mr. Owen said Friday as he returned from a summit in Mexico with hundreds of producers who have become increasingly optimistic about a new Nafta.

The Trump administration is trying to get a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico through Congress this summer. U.S. producers worry the new threats of tariffs on Mexico could derail efforts that had grown increasingly positive.

"Re-escalating trade tensions only harms farmers further, just when they were seeing glimmers of hope," said Jim Mulhern, president of the National Milk Producers Federation trade group.

--Inti Pacheco contributed to this article.

