Tarrant County Blue : Seeks to Double Donations for Fallen Fort Worth Police Officer

Tarrant County Blue announced that it has raised $50,000 to support the
family of fallen officer Garrett Hull, an undercover officer with the
Fort Worth Police Department who was laid to rest Friday, September 21st.
In hopes of doubling this amount, the organization calls to challenge
corporations or individuals to match that donation. All monies raised
through the organization will be donated to the Hull family, which
includes Hull’s wife and their two daughters.
It is Tarrant County Blue’s mission to give 100 percent of the money
raised to the next of kin to fallen officers of Tarrant County. “With
the help of others, we as a country have the ability to honor those who
protect us,” said Greg Morse, co-founder of Tarrant County Blue and CEO
of Worthington National Bank. “We especially need to protect the
families who have been left behind by the officers that are killed in
the line of duty. They work tirelessly to protect us, so we must do the
same for them.”
Donations may be made by check to Tarrant County Blue, P.O. Box is 1659,
Fort Worth, Texas 76101 or online at www.tarrantcountyblue.org.
For more information about Tarrant County Blue, to join, volunteer or
make a donation, please visit the website at www.tarrantcountyblue.org
or contact Sammie Slocum at sammieslocum@worthingtonbank.com.
About Tarrant County Blue
Tarrant County Blue is a non-profit established to provide a tangible
expression of appreciation and to repay the unselfish personal
commitment of police officers within Tarrant County. The organization
also provides financial aid to the families of fallen officers. The
civic group, formed in 2004 by then 14-year-old co-founder Logan Morse
and her father, Greg Morse, strives to build memberships to raise money
for the families of fallen officers of Tarrant County. The organization
was also a key player in the raising of the funds for the Fort Worth
Police and Fire Fighters Memorial.
With more than 45 Board Members including civic dignitaries, police
officials, and city and state government representatives, Tarrant County
Blue has more than 150 regular members and is growing steadily. Board
members for the organization include State Representative Charlie Geren,
Former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief, Arlington Mayor Robert Cluck, Tim
Carter, John Boswell as well as other area leaders of business and
industry.
