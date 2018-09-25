Tarrant County Blue : Seeks to Double Donations for Fallen Fort Worth Police Officer

Tarrant County Blue announced that it has raised $50,000 to support the family of fallen officer Garrett Hull, an undercover officer with the Fort Worth Police Department who was laid to rest Friday, September 21st. In hopes of doubling this amount, the organization calls to challenge corporations or individuals to match that donation. All monies raised through the organization will be donated to the Hull family, which includes Hull’s wife and their two daughters.

It is Tarrant County Blue’s mission to give 100 percent of the money raised to the next of kin to fallen officers of Tarrant County. “With the help of others, we as a country have the ability to honor those who protect us,” said Greg Morse, co-founder of Tarrant County Blue and CEO of Worthington National Bank. “We especially need to protect the families who have been left behind by the officers that are killed in the line of duty. They work tirelessly to protect us, so we must do the same for them.”

Donations may be made by check to Tarrant County Blue, P.O. Box is 1659, Fort Worth, Texas 76101 or online at www.tarrantcountyblue.org.

For more information about Tarrant County Blue, to join, volunteer or make a donation, please visit the website at www.tarrantcountyblue.org or contact Sammie Slocum at sammieslocum@worthingtonbank.com.

About Tarrant County Blue

Tarrant County Blue is a non-profit established to provide a tangible expression of appreciation and to repay the unselfish personal commitment of police officers within Tarrant County. The organization also provides financial aid to the families of fallen officers. The civic group, formed in 2004 by then 14-year-old co-founder Logan Morse and her father, Greg Morse, strives to build memberships to raise money for the families of fallen officers of Tarrant County. The organization was also a key player in the raising of the funds for the Fort Worth Police and Fire Fighters Memorial.

With more than 45 Board Members including civic dignitaries, police officials, and city and state government representatives, Tarrant County Blue has more than 150 regular members and is growing steadily. Board members for the organization include State Representative Charlie Geren, Former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief, Arlington Mayor Robert Cluck, Tim Carter, John Boswell as well as other area leaders of business and industry.

