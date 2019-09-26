Tarrytown House Estate Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Redesign

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown House Estate – an elegant, historic 214 room resort-style hotel, destination restaurant, special event venue and conference center nestled in a fairy-tale setting with views of the Hudson River and New York City skyline – has announced an approximately $15-million property-wide refresh, which concluded with the opening of a new restaurant, Goosefeather, by Celebrity Chef Dale Talde.

"We are excited to bring the magic and uniqueness of Tarrytown House Estate to the present-day," said Marc Gordon, Founder and Principal of Rubicon Company, owner of the storied resort. "The restoration of the property has been an incredible process involving the refurbishment of two spectacular mansions from the 1800s. Tarrytown House Estate now offers a refreshed product for visitors looking to enjoy a Hudson Valley resort escape as well as private meeting spaces and stunning ballrooms for lavish parties and celebrations."

Tarrytown House Estate's restoration consists of a property-wide refresh, including renovation of the 214 guest rooms and suites; the historic King Mansion housing hotel rooms and terraces as well as the new destination restaurant Goosefeather; a new lobby with outdoor lounge and garden; the Biddle Mansion building, which houses nine conference and event spaces including the famed Mary Duke Ballroom; the Carriage House – home to six pre-function and meeting rooms; and the athletic facilities including fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor pool, tennis and other sports courts.

From the vision and design of Sean Knibb of Venice-California-based Knibb Design, the newly refreshed hotel unveils a fresh dimension of elegance, perfectly blending old-world charm with contemporary and traditional design styles.

"With a goal to retain as much of the original design and construction details as possible from the historic mansions while bringing the property into the modern era, we established an overarching narrative of a world-traveler inspired by the original owners and inhabitants of the historic mansions on-site, who filled the spaces with modern art, and other treasures gathered from around the world," said Knibb.

To complete the property's revamp, Goosefeather, a new restaurant by Celebrity Chef Dale Talde, debuted in early September. Located in the King Mansion, the culinary outpost is inspired by Cantonese cuisine with a focus on Chinese staples such as noodles, Cantonese barbecue and dumplings, while also showcasing the seasonal bounty of the Hudson Valley. Tapping into the traditional Cantonese fare, diners can expect enhanced flavors utilizing unexpected ingredients like dry-aged beef, black truffles and more.

Adjacent to Goosefeather, guests can sip on cocktails in an intimate nine-seat bar, in the lounge-style indoor atrium connecting the hotel lobby to the restaurant, or in the outdoor garden lounge. In the coming months, Chef Talde will unveil interactive programming for the property, such as outdoor wood-fired cooking, including lamb and pig roasts, as well as family-style farm-to-table dinners.

Hotel Stays, Weddings & Events

Playing host to more than 750 weddings, special events, meetings, conventions and conferences each year, Tarrytown House Estate offers 28 private banquet spaces and meeting rooms, with a total square footage of 34,000. From a celebratory function in the elegant Mary Duke Ballroom or a relaxed reception on the roof of the King Mansion to key executive seminars and meaningful leadership training sessions in the Biddle Mansion or Carriage House, Tarrytown House Estate provides the perfect backdrop to any event, big or small.

History & Heritage

Tarrytown House Estate's history blends together the grace and charm of the two 1800-era buildings – King Mansion and Biddle Mansion. Built in 1840, the King Mansion, originally called "Uplands," had many owners until Thomas M. King – an executive of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (famed for being on a standard Monopoly board) – purchased the mansion around 1900. Thomas King's son, Frederick married their neighbor William Harris' daughter, Sybil, and she reigned as the "queen and mistress" of both estates until Mary Duke Biddle – the daughter of Benjamin Duke, Co-Founder of the Duke Tobacco Company and Duke University – purchased the stone house in 1921, which became known as Biddle Mansion. Following Sybil's death, Mary Duke purchased the King Mansion in 1959, reuniting the two estates.

Amenities & Activities

Tarrytown House Estate offers a wide array of facilities and activities for guests to enjoy. Outdoor enthusiasts can play a game of tennis, basketball, volleyball, and Bocce ball. The property's indoor pool, available to swimmers of all ages, is adjacent to a state-of-the-art fitness center, and in the warmer months, guests can opt for the adults-only outdoor pool, which is equipped with cabanas, lounge chairs and seasonal bar and food service. For those looking to relax and unwind, in-room massages can be arranged, as well as salon services.

Guests visiting the property can experience local activities and culture of the historic Westchester County and lower Hudson River Valley, nature and ample outdoor adventure. As a quick and easy escape for Manhattanites, the property is located 25 miles north of the city and 38 minutes from Grand Central Station.

