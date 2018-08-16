Tarsin Mobile Inc. : Establishes New Hospitality, Retail and Themed Entertainment Brand Seven Palms Ranch

Mike Ghiselli, COO of Tarsin Mobile Inc. (OTC:TMIX), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Episode5 Inc. in a combination of cash and stock. Ep5 is a unique real estate development company in the business of hospitality, retail and themed entertainment. The company, formerly known as ADMtech Inc., was established to blend mobile technology in unique real estate projects integrating mobile tech, hospitality, retail and themed entertainment in live work-and-play environments. Since December 9, 2015, when our company announced the definitive merger of "Circle Plus Payments Inc.," Management has been engaged in an extensive acquisition and development program developing and acquiring unique projects. Featuring multiple locations, the Seven Palms Ranch live work-and-play experiential land use program integrates water, air, equestrian and auto in themed entertainment in private-public partnerships. Management intends to proceed forward in filing the OTC Disclosure Statement on or before September 30, 2018, with the OTC exchange, then proceed in undergoing the required audit to support the filing of the S1 to become a compliant and reporting company on or before year-end 2018.

About Tarsin Mobile. Tarsin Mobile (http://tarsinmobile.com), with a sophisticated suite of Licenses and Right To Use agreements with strategic partners, provides a unique suite of fully featured and proven mobile solutions critical to the nature of secure transactions on mobile, not the least of which are identity confirmation, Geo-Fencing, Geo-Verification, Geo-Location, Geo-Pay and Geo-Secure.

About Circle Plus Payments Inc. Circle Plus is a mobile payments solution first introduced in 2014, and is a regulatory-compliant, secure, end-to-end and agnostic mobile publishing and payment platform.

About Episode5 Inc. The company is a real estate development company with active projects in California and Florida. Ep5 develops unique real estate projects incorporating state-of-the-art mobile technology in a live work-and-play environment integrating hospitality, retail and themed entertainment.

