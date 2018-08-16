Tarsin Mobile Inc. : Establishes New Hospitality, Retail and Themed Entertainment Brand Seven Palms Ranch

Mike Ghiselli, COO of Tarsin Mobile Inc. (OTC:TMIX), is pleased to
announce the recent acquisition of Episode5 Inc. in a combination of
cash and stock. Ep5 is a unique real estate development company in the
business of hospitality, retail and themed entertainment. The company,
formerly known as ADMtech Inc., was established to blend mobile
technology in unique real estate projects integrating mobile tech,
hospitality, retail and themed entertainment in live work-and-play
environments. Since December 9, 2015, when our company announced the
definitive merger of "Circle Plus Payments Inc.," Management has been
engaged in an extensive acquisition and development program developing
and acquiring unique projects. Featuring multiple locations, the Seven
Palms Ranch live work-and-play experiential land use program integrates
water, air, equestrian and auto in themed entertainment in
private-public partnerships. Management intends to proceed forward in
filing the OTC Disclosure Statement on or before September 30, 2018,
with the OTC exchange, then proceed in undergoing the required audit to
support the filing of the S1 to become a compliant and reporting company
on or before year-end 2018.
About Tarsin Mobile. Tarsin Mobile (http://tarsinmobile.com),
with a sophisticated suite of Licenses and Right To Use agreements with
strategic partners, provides a unique suite of fully featured and proven
mobile solutions critical to the nature of secure transactions on
mobile, not the least of which are identity confirmation, Geo-Fencing,
Geo-Verification, Geo-Location, Geo-Pay and Geo-Secure.
About Circle Plus Payments Inc. Circle Plus is a mobile payments
solution first introduced in 2014, and is a regulatory-compliant,
secure, end-to-end and agnostic mobile publishing and payment platform.
About Episode5 Inc. The company is a real estate development
company with active projects in California and Florida. Ep5 develops
unique real estate projects incorporating state-of-the-art mobile
technology in a live work-and-play environment integrating hospitality,
retail and themed entertainment.
