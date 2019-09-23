Log in
Tarveda Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

09/23/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Phase 1 results of Phase 1/2a study of PEN-866 to be presented at the ESMO Congress 2019

Overview of payload masking in miniature drug conjugates targeting activated HSP90 to be presented at the 10th Annual World ADC

Tarveda Therapeutics®, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new class of potent and selective precision oncology medicines for the treatment of patients with a wide range of solid tumor malignancies, today announced that the company will present results from the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2a study of PEN-866 in patients with advanced solid malignancies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, occurring September 27 – October 1, in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, Mark Bilodeau, Chief Scientific Officer of Tarveda, will present on payload masking in activated Heat Shock Protein 90 (HSP90) binding miniature drug conjugates at the 10th Annual World ADC, occurring October 8 – 11, in San Diego, California.

At ESMO, Johanna Bendell will present results from an ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of PEN-866 in patients with progressive, advanced solid malignancies. At the time of this reporting, a number of patients remain on the study, therefore this does not represent the final data set. PEN-866 is a miniature drug conjugate that selectively binds to the activated intracellular target HSP90 and is linked to a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (SN-38), a potent anti-cancer payload. PEN-866 is designed to accumulate and be retained in tumors and, by way of a sustained release of SN-38, cause prolonged DNA damage and tumor regressions.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ESMO Congress 2019
Title: First in human phase 1/2a study of PEN-866, a Heat Shock Protein 90 (HSP90) – SN38 conjugate for patients with advanced Solid Malignancies: Phase 1 results.
Date: September 28, 2019
Time: 12:00 PM CEST
Location: Poster Area (Hall 4), Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

10th Annual World ADC
Title: Payload Masking in HSP90 Targeting Miniature Drug Conjugates to Expand the Therapeutic Window
Date: October 11, 2019
Time: 12:30 PM PT
Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA

About Tarveda Therapeutics®, Inc.

Tarveda Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and discovering a new class of potent and selective precision oncology medicines for the treatment of patients with solid tumor malignancies. We are developing our proprietary Pentarin® miniature conjugates to enhance the effectiveness of promising anti-cancer payloads by selectively binding them to desired tumor targets where they accumulate. http://www.tarvedatx.com/


© Business Wire 2019
