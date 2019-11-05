Log in
Taseko Mines Limited - Taseko to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results

11/05/2019 | 02:01am EST

Taseko to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Production Results

November 4, 2019, Vancouver, BC - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2019 financial and production results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results.  After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until November 21, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 842594#.

For further information on Taseko, please see the Company’s website tasekomines.com or contact:  
Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations – (778) 373-4533 or toll free 1 (877) 441-4533

Russell Hallbauer
CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.


© PRNewswire 2019
