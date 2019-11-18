TaskUs : Co-founders Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Award Winner

Maddock and Weir are recognized as unstoppable entrepreneurs transforming our world in the Services industry

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), today announced that CEO Bryce Maddock and President Jaspar Weir of TaskUs, the leading tech-enabled business services company delivering customer support, AI operations, and content security to the world’s most innovative companies, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Services category. Now in its 33rd year, this prestigious award recognizes and celebrates unstoppable entrepreneurs who redefine the way we live, work and play. Maddock and Weir were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs on November 16.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005901/en/

“I’m proud to stand with Jaspar and represent the thousands of people who make TaskUs what it is,” said CEO Bryce Maddock. “When we started TaskUs, our mission was to create a ridiculously good team that fueled innovative companies’ growth. We’ve gone from a team of seven people ten years ago to 18,000 today, and we attribute our growth to staying focused on that mission.”

“Bryce and I relied on each other a lot in the early days,” said Jaspar Weir. “As TaskUs has grown, our success is a direct result of the people around us from our customers to the support from Blackstone to our team leaders and the many people who make up our frontline. As entrepreneurs, we’re proud to be a part of the EOY community.”

The EY organization has celebrated entrepreneurial excellence by honoring those innovators and prominent leaders who have contributed and inspired others with their vision, leadership, and achievement since 1986. These leaders are driven by their desire to better the world around them and stop at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitions. In 2019, the 233 award winners represented 191 entrepreneurial companies, employing more than 146,000 people with a job growth of 28 percent. They generated revenue of more than $42 billion, with revenue growth increasing more than 46 percent.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Award program has proven its ability to identify a company’s potential to join the ranks of some of the world’s most successful and thriving businesses. Program winners embody what it takes to build, and more importantly, sustain a thriving enterprise.

TaskUs was originally selected as a regional Entrepreneur Of The Year winner in 2017 from the Greater Los Angeles region. TaskUs was selected for this national award from over 1,300 applicants nationwide.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by the EY organization, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are sponsored nationally by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Los Angeles sponsors also include Platinum sponsor: Marsh; Gold sponsor: Tangram; Silver sponsors: Ballard Spahr LLP, Boston Private Bank and Cresa; Media sponsor: C-Suite Media; and PR sponsor: Olmstead Williams Communications.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is the fastest growing tech-enabled business services company in the world, delivering the customer support, AI operations and content security services that power the world’s most innovative companies. Listed as one of Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work”, USA Today’s “Best Company Cultures” and “Best Companies for Women” by Comparably, TaskUs is a Frontline-First company that puts its people at the heart of everything they do. TaskUs has been recognized as one of the Inc. “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” for the past seven years consecutively. Founded in 2008 by Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir, the company raised over $250mm in 2018 from the world’s largest private equity firm, Blackstone. TaskUs currently has over 18,000 employees and offices across the U.S., Philippines, India, Taiwan, and Mexico. To find out more visit www.TaskUs.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, attracting disruptive global business leaders to find innovative approaches to accelerate growth. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About the EY Growth Markets practice

The EY Growth Markets (GM) practice guides leading high-growth companies. Our multidisciplinary teams of elite professionals provide perspective and advice to help our clients accelerate market leadership. GM delivers assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services to thousands of companies spanning all industries. EY US is a leader in taking companies public, advising key government agencies on the issues impacting high-growth companies and convening the experts who shape the business climate. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/us/strategicgrowthmarkets, or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005901/en/