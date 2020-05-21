Log in
TaskUs : Hosts First Virtual CX Summit With Microsoft, Audible and More

05/21/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Top customer experience executives will discuss today’s biggest challenges and opportunities

TaskUs, the world’s leading tech-enabled business services company, will be hosting its annual TaskUs CX Summit as a virtual event on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005217/en/

TaskUs' first digital CX Summit features speakers from Etsy, sweetgreen, Brooklinen and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TaskUs' first digital CX Summit features speakers from Etsy, sweetgreen, Brooklinen and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent impact on how companies operate their businesses has created a new and unexpected dimension to the Summit. In addition to best practices and behind-the-curtain conversations the event has become known for, it will also hold sessions that directly address the challenges brands are currently facing.

“COVID-19 has had a major impact on how businesses operate, and the stakes for their CX strategies have never been higher,” said TaskUs Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir. “The Summit gives C-suite and senior executives a much-needed opportunity to safely come together, discuss the changes and get expert advice from some of the world’s most well-known brands.”

CX Summit Digital is invite-only and will host a group of CX thought leaders who will share best practices and real-life examples of how their businesses are responding to operational adjustments and shifting customer expectations. Featured speakers include:

  • Yasmin Green, Director of Research and Development, Jigsaw @ Google
  • Lance Gruner, Executive Vice President, Global Customer Care, Mastercard
  • Michelle Huenink, Director of Customer Experience and Analytics, Microsoft
  • Abhinav Mathur, SVP, Global Customer Care, Audible
  • Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO, sweetgreen

TaskUs’ CEO and Co-Founder Bryce Maddock, senior leaders and speakers will address topics such as putting purpose and value into practice during COVID-19, finding opportunity amid uncertainty, how to safeguard content moderators, the role of predictive analytics in CX, customer loyalty and retention strategies and of course, how to deliver best-in-class customer experiences.

To register for CX Summit, please visit: https://ny.summit.cx/

About TaskUs

TaskUs is the fastest growing tech-enabled business services company in the world, delivering the customer support, AI operations and content security services that power the world’s most innovative companies. Listed as one of Glassdoor‘s “100 Best Places to Work”, USA Today’s “Best Company Cultures” and “Best Companies for Women” by Comparably, TaskUs is a Frontline-First company that puts its people at the heart of everything they do. TaskUs has been recognized as one of the Inc. “5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the past seven years consecutively. Founded in 2008 by Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir, the company raised over $250mm in 2018 from the world’s largest private equity firm, Blackstone. TaskUs currently has over 18,000 employees and offices across the US, Philippines, India, Taiwan, and Mexico. To find out more, visit www.TaskUs.com.


© Business Wire 2020
