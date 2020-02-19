TaskUs Named to Inc. Magazine's First-Ever List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—The Inc. 5000 Series: California

TaskUs Ranks No. 103 on the Inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: California

TaskUs, the leading tech-enabled business services company delivering customer support, AI operations and content security to the world’s most innovative brands, today announced that it placed No. 103 on Inc. magazine’s inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: California list. The California list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy. TaskUs has been on the national Inc. 5000 list for the past seven years.

“TaskUs is a global company, but our roots are in California,” said CEO Bryce Maddock. “My co-founder and I grew up in Santa Monica, and the Silicon Beach startup community inspired us and has played a critical role in making TaskUs what it is today. We’re proud to be recognized alongside companies who are our friends, mentors and customers.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 422 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 49,000 people and added $5.6 billion to the California economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts California’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

The Inc. 5000 Series: California Summit & Awards event to honor the companies on the list will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The LINE Los Angeles (3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90010).

About TaskUs

TaskUs is the fastest growing tech-enabled business services company in the world, delivering the customer support, AI operations and content security services that power the world’s most innovative companies. Listed as one of Glassdoor's “100 Best Places to Work”, USA Today’s “Best Company Cultures” and “Best Companies for Women” by Comparably, TaskUs is a Frontline-First company that puts its people at the heart of everything they do. TaskUs has been recognized as one of the Inc. “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” for the past seven years consecutively. Founded in 2008 by Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir, the company raised over $250mm in 2018 from the world’s largest private equity firm, Blackstone. TaskUs currently has over 20,000 employees and offices across the U.S., Philippines, India, Taiwan, and Mexico. To find out more visit www.TaskUs.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

