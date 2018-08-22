TaskUs : to Create Nearly 700 New Jobs in Downtown Albuquerque

Today, Governor Susana Martinez, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque
Economic Development, Inc. announced that TaskUs, Inc. has selected
downtown Albuquerque for its new Technical Operations and Customer
Experience Center. The California-based company, which provides
outsourced customer service strategies and solutions to some of the
world’s leading technology companies, will create 695 new jobs over the
next five years. TaskUs will also invest $9 million in the new downtown
location. New Mexico beat out Utah, Nevada and Texas for the competitive
expansion.
“We’ve made our state more competitive for jobs and investment and now
we’re seeing the results – once again, we’re celebrating more jobs
coming to downtown Albuquerque,” said Governor Martinez. “Through our
relentless efforts to make New Mexico business friendly, we’re
attracting new investments, creating new jobs and growing our economy.”
This announcement marks one of the most significant job creation
projects in downtown Albuquerque.
TaskUs, a fast-growing technology firm, works with some of the world’s
most exciting brands, including Eventbrite, MailChimp, Tinder and more.
In addition to its headquarters in Santa Monica, California, the company
has offices in San Francisco, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin, and
internationally in Mexico and the Philippines.
“Building an economy that works for everyone begins with creating good
paying jobs. Bringing TaskUs to Albuquerque was a collaborative effort
here at the City,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “In Albuquerque, we can
often provide more than just funding to a company interested in bringing
business to Albuquerque, like access to city services and amenities. We
came together as “One Albuquerque” to ensure that TaskUs has what they
need to succeed while also giving Downtown the shot in the arm it needs.”
At their Albuquerque location, TaskUs’ office will feature a market,
lounge and recreation areas, and a subsidized gym for their employees.
“TaskUs is rapidly expanding across the globe. In the past two years, we
have hired 2,000 teammates at our three locations in Texas. Today we are
excited to announce that Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be our next
domestic location,” said TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock. “Albuquerque provides
a wealth of talent and an emerging tech scene, which is the perfect
combination for TaskUs. We plan to hire nearly 700 teammates in our
downtown location and hope to continue growing well beyond this in the
city and state.”
TaskUs plans to lease approximately 50,500 square feet of office space
at 200 Third St. NW, located in the First Plaza Building at Third Street
and Tijeras Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The company plans to open in
the first quarter of 2019.
Roberta Cooper Ramo, Chair of Albuquerque Economic Development, Inc.
said, “TaskUs is an important addition to our growing technology sector,
creating an estimated economic impact of more than $117 million in the
first year alone. The company will generate more than $100 million in
new payroll over the next five years, giving an important boost to small
businesses, restaurants, housing and other amenities in downtown and
beyond.”
The company’s expansion will be supported by the State’s Local Economic
Development Act (LEDA) and Job Training Incentive Program. The State of
New Mexico will provide up to $2 million in LEDA funding. In addition,
the City of Albuquerque will commit $1 million in local LEDA funding to
the project, which is subject to approval by the Albuquerque City
Council.
Edward T. Garcia with Garcia Realty and Development, which owns First
Plaza, said that his family is happy to be able to include TaskUs in the
rebirth of First Plaza and Downtown, “TaskUs merges talent and
technology to solve modern business problems, and Albuquerque is
brimming with intelligence and talent,” he said. “Albuquerque offers
lifestyle, affordability and climate, and it loves young families. We
see TaskUs as a catalyst for many others of like mind.”
For more information about the company, visit www.taskus.com.
About TaskUs
TaskUs provides next generation customer experience that powers the
world's most disruptive companies through the partnership of amazing
people and innovative technology. TaskUs provides ridiculously good
strategy and business process outsourcing utilizing revolutionary
technology and the best talent to deliver transformational, digital
scale. To find out more, visit www.TaskUs.com.
About Governor Martinez
Since 2011, Governor Martinez has bolstered economic development tools,
cut taxes and fees 61 times, and rolled back unnecessary regulations and
red tape to create a business-friendly environment in New Mexico.
Governor Martinez also established the Catalyst Fund, a $40 million
partnership with the State Investment Council that focuses on helping
homegrown New Mexico technology startups grow and thrive. As a result of
these tools, reforms, and investments, New Mexico continues to recruit
global and national companies like Facebook, Keter Plastic, Safelite,
Stampede Meat and others, while helping homegrown businesses like Lavu,
Descartes Labs, Bayotech and others grow and thrive as well.
About Mayor Keller
As Mayor, Tim Keller is committed to fulfilling Albuquerque’s enormous
potential by prioritizing quality job creation, igniting innovation, and
fostering broad-based economic growth. For Albuquerque to be successful,
we must place increased emphasis on the incredible businesses located
right here in the City. Mayor Keller is also dedicated to making the
City of Albuquerque a safe, innovative and inclusive community.
