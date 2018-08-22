TaskUs : to Create Nearly 700 New Jobs in Downtown Albuquerque

California-based Company to Open Technical Operations and Customer Experience Center

Today, Governor Susana Martinez, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Economic Development, Inc. announced that TaskUs, Inc. has selected downtown Albuquerque for its new Technical Operations and Customer Experience Center. The California-based company, which provides outsourced customer service strategies and solutions to some of the world’s leading technology companies, will create 695 new jobs over the next five years. TaskUs will also invest $9 million in the new downtown location. New Mexico beat out Utah, Nevada and Texas for the competitive expansion.

“We’ve made our state more competitive for jobs and investment and now we’re seeing the results – once again, we’re celebrating more jobs coming to downtown Albuquerque,” said Governor Martinez. “Through our relentless efforts to make New Mexico business friendly, we’re attracting new investments, creating new jobs and growing our economy.”

This announcement marks one of the most significant job creation projects in downtown Albuquerque.

TaskUs, a fast-growing technology firm, works with some of the world’s most exciting brands, including Eventbrite, MailChimp, Tinder and more. In addition to its headquarters in Santa Monica, California, the company has offices in San Francisco, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin, and internationally in Mexico and the Philippines.

“Building an economy that works for everyone begins with creating good paying jobs. Bringing TaskUs to Albuquerque was a collaborative effort here at the City,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “In Albuquerque, we can often provide more than just funding to a company interested in bringing business to Albuquerque, like access to city services and amenities. We came together as “One Albuquerque” to ensure that TaskUs has what they need to succeed while also giving Downtown the shot in the arm it needs.”

At their Albuquerque location, TaskUs’ office will feature a market, lounge and recreation areas, and a subsidized gym for their employees.

“TaskUs is rapidly expanding across the globe. In the past two years, we have hired 2,000 teammates at our three locations in Texas. Today we are excited to announce that Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be our next domestic location,” said TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock. “Albuquerque provides a wealth of talent and an emerging tech scene, which is the perfect combination for TaskUs. We plan to hire nearly 700 teammates in our downtown location and hope to continue growing well beyond this in the city and state.”

TaskUs plans to lease approximately 50,500 square feet of office space at 200 Third St. NW, located in the First Plaza Building at Third Street and Tijeras Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The company plans to open in the first quarter of 2019.

Roberta Cooper Ramo, Chair of Albuquerque Economic Development, Inc. said, “TaskUs is an important addition to our growing technology sector, creating an estimated economic impact of more than $117 million in the first year alone. The company will generate more than $100 million in new payroll over the next five years, giving an important boost to small businesses, restaurants, housing and other amenities in downtown and beyond.”

The company’s expansion will be supported by the State’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) and Job Training Incentive Program. The State of New Mexico will provide up to $2 million in LEDA funding. In addition, the City of Albuquerque will commit $1 million in local LEDA funding to the project, which is subject to approval by the Albuquerque City Council.

Edward T. Garcia with Garcia Realty and Development, which owns First Plaza, said that his family is happy to be able to include TaskUs in the rebirth of First Plaza and Downtown, “TaskUs merges talent and technology to solve modern business problems, and Albuquerque is brimming with intelligence and talent,” he said. “Albuquerque offers lifestyle, affordability and climate, and it loves young families. We see TaskUs as a catalyst for many others of like mind.”

For more information about the company, visit www.taskus.com.

About TaskUs

TaskUs provides next generation customer experience that powers the world's most disruptive companies through the partnership of amazing people and innovative technology. TaskUs provides ridiculously good strategy and business process outsourcing utilizing revolutionary technology and the best talent to deliver transformational, digital scale. To find out more, visit www.TaskUs.com.

About Governor Martinez

Since 2011, Governor Martinez has bolstered economic development tools, cut taxes and fees 61 times, and rolled back unnecessary regulations and red tape to create a business-friendly environment in New Mexico. Governor Martinez also established the Catalyst Fund, a $40 million partnership with the State Investment Council that focuses on helping homegrown New Mexico technology startups grow and thrive. As a result of these tools, reforms, and investments, New Mexico continues to recruit global and national companies like Facebook, Keter Plastic, Safelite, Stampede Meat and others, while helping homegrown businesses like Lavu, Descartes Labs, Bayotech and others grow and thrive as well.

About Mayor Keller

As Mayor, Tim Keller is committed to fulfilling Albuquerque’s enormous potential by prioritizing quality job creation, igniting innovation, and fostering broad-based economic growth. For Albuquerque to be successful, we must place increased emphasis on the incredible businesses located right here in the City. Mayor Keller is also dedicated to making the City of Albuquerque a safe, innovative and inclusive community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005537/en/