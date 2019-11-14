Tasktop : Adds Byron Packwood, Adrian Jones to Its Leadership Team

Packwood Hired in New Role as VP of Product Development Operations; Jones Joins as VP of Sales, EMEA

Tasktop, the leader in Value Stream Integration, today announced that Byron Packwood has been hired in the new role of vice president of Product Development Operations, and Adrian Jones is the new vice president of Sales, EMEA.

Packwood has been helping organizations deliver technology transformation, scale and agility via principle driven leadership for more than 20 years. In this newly created position, he will be focusing on many of the cross-cutting aspects of running a robust product development team that don’t fall into individual product value streams.

This new role will help drive Tasktop’s collective product development culture and ongoing initiatives that allow its engineering and product practices to improve and innovate. Packwood will ensure that Tasktop’s culture of engineering greatness in software delivery continues to stand out in the industry and that its core values – in particular of staff caring for each other's growth, happiness and productivity – are upheld.

Prior to Tasktop, Packwood was the vice president of Technology Operations at Trinimbus (acquired by Onica), helping customers achieve cloud transformations and the resulting business value and agility. Before that he held multiple roles with JUST EAT, the last being that of Technology Fellow, primarily focused on easing the pain of operating production services for JUST EAT teams.

He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science, system architecture, from Concordia University.

Adrian Jones has worked with software companies and IT organizations across Europe for the last 20 years, collaborating, challenging and advising on database management and software development/delivery best practices.

This is his second tour at Tasktop, as he returns from a seven-month challenge to start a new data analytics business at Actian Corp. as sales director, EMEA. Prior to that, he served as vice president, EMEA at Tasktop for more than three years. Before that, he had sales leadership roles at Rally Software, Thoughtworks Studios, Versant and Oracle, among others.

He earned a degree in economics and German at Keele University.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have both Byron and Adrian in their leadership positions,” said Neelan Choksi, president and COO, Tasktop. “We created the position of vice president of Product Development Operations specifically to streamline our own project to product processes and to add cloud strength as customers increasingly are consuming Tasktop’s offerings via the cloud. We are also excited that Adrian is back in a role in which he had previously excelled. His leadership and comfort with executives in the largest companies is critical as we continue to deliver on the vision of Dr. Mik Kersten’s Flow Framework™ around the world.”

