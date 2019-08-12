Log in
Tasktop : Adds Four New Partners, Two OEMs in Third Quarter of FY 2019

08/12/2019 | 08:34am EDT

Tasktop, the leader in Value Stream Integration, today announced a busy fiscal year (FY) 2019 third quarter for its Tasktop Reseller Program with a record number of 22 inbound new partner inquiries across Europe and the Americas, and four new partners joining the Tasktop partner ecosystem. In addition, it signed two OEMs.

New Partners

  • ClearLight Consulting is a New York-based business transformation consultancy helping its customers with organizational change, scaled Agile, value stream engineering and product flow consulting.
  • DragonSpears, a Chicago-based customer software development company, assists customers with Agile and DevOps methodologies and tools with a cloud-first approach.
  • Wisconsin-based Concurrency, a Microsoft Partner of the Year winner, is a business and technology professional services firm driving technology innovation and organizational change management. The firm has expertise in Microsoft’s Azure DevOps platform and is a ServiceNow partner, helping customers with their implementation and management of ITSM solutions.
  • iTMethods hosts Tasktop via its private-hosted cloud in Toronto for some of Tasktop’s large financial services customers.

New OEM’s

  • Expanded OEM with Tricentis that adds a qTest OEM product.
  • Planview OEM. This recently announced partnership enables Planview’s Lean and Agile Delivery solution to connect the work of disparate teams across various Agile planning tools, enabling easy-to-use program views and portfolio visibility.

Project to Product an Amazon Bestseller

In addition to new partners, Tasktop announced that CEO Dr. Mik Kersten’s Project to Product: How to Survive and Thrive in the Age of Digital Disruption with the Flow Framework has sold more than 15,000 copies since its release last fall. Dr. Kersten is a value stream network pioneer, and his book introduces the Flow Framework as a new way of building an infrastructure for innovation to change the way enterprises approach software delivery. Based on his work with Fortune 100 enterprises, Kersten provides a new managerial approach to help organizations better understand the human and system dynamics that underpin their IT infrastructure.

About Tasktop

Tasktop, a leader in Value Stream Integration and Management, automates and visualizes the flow of product-critical information across the software delivery value stream -- from initial customer request to delivery and back through the customer feedback loop for continuous improvement. Some 58 integrations with software delivery tools enable organizations to leverage a best-of-breed tool network that also provides end-to-end visibility and traceability. The backbone of the most impactful Agile and DevOps transformations worldwide, the company’s customers are the global leaders in financial services, insurance, government and manufacturing, many of whom are in the Fortune 100, including 11 of the top 25 banks in the world, the top six health plans and four of the top 10 US insurance companies. For more information about Tasktop, please visit: http://tasktop.com

Twitter: @tasktop
Blog: http://blog.tasktop.com/


© Business Wire 2019
