Tata Communications : Appoints Pathmal Gunawardana as Its New Americas Chief

Increasing customer demand for software-defined hybrid networking and business collaboration services set to drive Tata Communications’ growth in the region

Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, has named Pathmal Gunawardana as its Head of Americas. In his new role, Gunawardana will be responsible for accelerating customer adoption of Tata Communications’ hybrid WAN, cloud enablement and business collaboration services across North and South America.

This appointment reinforces the company’s growth strategy in the U.S., which focuses on leveraging its global technology capabilities and partnerships with the world’s leading cloud players to support multinational enterprises’ digital transformation. According to McKinsey Global Institute, over the last decade, the global flow data has accounted for $2.8 trillion of the world’s GDP — exerting a larger economic impact than trade in physical goods. To keep up, companies are replacing traditional private networks with next-generation hybrid WANs that give them better visibility and control, and boost application performance, while reducing networking costs.

“As businesses become more and more dependent on cloud and mobile applications to operate effectively on a global scale and stay competitive in the digital economy, we’re seeing growing demand for our capabilities,” Gunawardana said. “We have a differentiated value proposition in the U.S. market, which consists of the reach of our global network and the cloud connectivity, mobility and UCC services it underpins; our strategic partnerships; and our knowledge of regulatory issues across emerging and developed markets. This unique combination puts us in an ideal position to address our customers’ increasingly complex and rapidly changing technology needs.”

At present, the U.S. is Tata Communications’ largest market outside of India, and the company is seeing increasing adoption for its business collaboration and mobility expertise, as well as its IZO™ SDWAN, IZO™ Internet WAN and IZO™ Hybrid WAN cloud enablement services. These services enable businesses to build an innovative enterprise network that combines the scalability and cost-effectiveness of the public Internet with the resilience and reliability of a private network.

To future-proof its capabilities, the company continues to invest in its offering in the Americas. For example, it is part of a consortium of leading technology companies building the new Hong Kong-Americas (HKA) cable system between California, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which will bring enhanced speed and reliability of connectivity between the business hubs of Asia and the U.S. Through its global network and cloud, mobility, IoT, collaboration and security services, Tata Communications today carries around 30% of the world’s internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world’s cloud giants.

Gunawardana has been with Tata Communications since 2015, serving previously as the company’s Vice President of Sales for the Americas. In this role, he was responsible for driving the development of near and long-term go-to-market strategy in both the service provider and enterprise segments in the region. Prior to joining Tata Communications, Gunawardana was Head of Global Mobility Vertical Sales at Juniper Networks. He has also held positions at Nokia Siemens Network, Alcatel Lucent Technologies and Bell Labs.

Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Communications, said: “The Americas is our second biggest market in revenue terms, but it still has considerable growth potential too. I am confident that with Pathmal at the helm, more and more multinational enterprises in the region will look to us to meet their cloud networking, hybrid WAN and business collaboration needs. Furthermore, Tata Communications is a business that values greatly our ‘DRIVE’ company culture, and we see our employees’ success as a key driver for our business success. That’s why it’s so great to see talented, ambitious individuals like Pathmal rise through the ranks and become one of our regional leaders.”

Ends…

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today’s fast-growing digital economy.

The company’s customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world’s internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world’s cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.

The company’s capabilities are underpinned by its global network, which is the world’s largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network.

Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India, and it serves customers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide through its technology capabilities and partnerships.

www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications’ expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications’ operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications’ network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company’s communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications’ industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications’ control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited’s Annual Reports. The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005075/en/