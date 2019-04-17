Tata Communications : Appoints Pathmal Gunawardana as Its New Americas Chief

Tata
Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider,
has named Pathmal Gunawardana as its Head of Americas. In his new role,
Gunawardana will be responsible for accelerating customer adoption of
Tata Communications’ hybrid WAN, cloud enablement and business
collaboration services across North and South America.
This appointment reinforces the company’s growth strategy in the U.S.,
which focuses on leveraging its global technology capabilities and
partnerships with the world’s leading cloud players to support
multinational enterprises’ digital transformation. According to McKinsey
Global Institute, over the last decade, the global flow data has
accounted for $2.8 trillion of the world’s GDP — exerting a larger
economic impact than trade in physical goods. To keep up, companies are
replacing traditional private networks with next-generation hybrid WANs
that give them better visibility and control, and boost application
performance, while reducing networking costs.
“As businesses become more and more dependent on cloud and mobile
applications to operate effectively on a global scale and stay
competitive in the digital economy, we’re seeing growing demand for our
capabilities,” Gunawardana said. “We have a differentiated
value proposition in the U.S. market, which consists of the reach of our
global network and the cloud connectivity, mobility and UCC services it
underpins; our strategic partnerships; and our knowledge of regulatory
issues across emerging and developed markets. This unique combination
puts us in an ideal position to address our customers’ increasingly
complex and rapidly changing technology needs.”
At present, the U.S. is Tata Communications’ largest market outside of
India, and the company is seeing increasing adoption for its business
collaboration and mobility expertise, as well as its IZO™
SDWAN, IZO™
Internet WAN and IZO™
Hybrid WAN cloud enablement services. These services enable
businesses to build an innovative enterprise network that combines the
scalability and cost-effectiveness of the public Internet with the
resilience and reliability of a private network.
To future-proof its capabilities, the company continues to invest in its
offering in the Americas. For example, it is part of a consortium of
leading technology companies building the new Hong Kong-Americas (HKA)
cable system between California, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which will bring
enhanced speed and reliability of connectivity between the business hubs
of Asia and the U.S. Through its global network and cloud, mobility,
IoT, collaboration and security services, Tata Communications today
carries around 30% of the world’s internet routes and connects
businesses to 60% of the world’s cloud giants.
Gunawardana has been with Tata Communications since 2015, serving
previously as the company’s Vice President of Sales for the Americas. In
this role, he was responsible for driving the development of near and
long-term go-to-market strategy in both the service provider and
enterprise segments in the region. Prior to joining Tata Communications,
Gunawardana was Head of Global Mobility Vertical Sales at Juniper
Networks. He has also held positions at Nokia Siemens Network, Alcatel
Lucent Technologies and Bell Labs.
Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Communications,
said: “The Americas is our second biggest market in revenue
terms, but it still has considerable growth potential too. I am
confident that with Pathmal at the helm, more and more multinational
enterprises in the region will look to us to meet their cloud
networking, hybrid WAN and business collaboration needs. Furthermore,
Tata Communications is a business that values greatly our ‘DRIVE’
company culture, and we see our employees’ success as a key driver for
our business success. That’s why it’s so great to see talented,
ambitious individuals like Pathmal rise through the ranks and become one
of our regional leaders.”
