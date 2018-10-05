Tata Steel Europe : 'Visitor Experience' officially opened

This morning Hans Fischer (CEO Tata Steel Europe) officially opened the completely new 'Visitor Experience' at Tata Steel in IJmuiden. The opening took place in the new Innovation Centre.

The Visitor Experience in IJmuiden consists of four components: two professional and interactive reception areas, each with their own specific visitor groups, from customers to potential employees, the interactive tours on site and the Innovation Centre. 'We receive more than 10,000 visitors a year here in IJmuiden, with this upgrade and all the wonderful renovations we are able to interact even better with our customers and other stakeholders, and at the same time convey that we are a fantastic company that is sustainable in every sense,' says a proud Hans Fischer.

Henrik Adam, Chief Commercial Officer, explains what he thinks is so special about the new reception areas in the Dudok Huis and the Congress Centre: 'Both entrances offer a warm welcome to the world of steel. They have a professional, open, modern look and because of the interactivity there is much to see and experience. There are several wonderful showcases and products to admire and by means of, among others, iPads, displays, augmented reality and screens our story is told in an inspiring way. During the renewed site tour customers are shown 360° films. The tour has no less than 11 stops and at each stop it is as if you are in the factory yourself. A wonderful visitor experience!'

In the new Innovation Centre, we enter into an interactive dialogue with our customers about the challenges they face. From their experience and their business drivers. Also, a 'walk of fame' with beautiful photos gives a good impression of our innovations. Wim van der Meer, Director Research & Development TSE: 'Everything we stand for as a company comes together in this Visitor Experience and is perfectly in line with our strategy with its focus on delivering the premium, differentiated steel products that our customers demand.'