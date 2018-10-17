Log in
Tatton Asset Management : Notification of Major Holdings

10/17/2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Tatton Asset Management plc "TAM" tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameCity and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

Chelverton Asset Management Limited Bath, UK

XNorthern Trust CI01

  • 16 October 2018

    6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

  • 17 October 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

2,850,000

2,791,500

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

4.99%

Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

55,907,513

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each GB00BYX1P358

2,791,500

4.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,791,500

4.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Expiration datexType of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

Chelmsford

Date of completion

16 October 2018

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:42:10 UTC
