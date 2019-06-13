Tatton Asset Management : Purchase and sale of shares and PDMR notification

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

("Tatton", "the Group" or "the Company")

Director / PDMR Dealing

The Company was informed that, on 12 June 2019, Paul Hogarth, CEO of Tatton, exercised share options (the "Call Options") over a total of 1,209,111 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Call Options were exercised at a price of £1.56 per Ordinary Share pursuant to call option agreements entered into between Paul Hogarth and certain other shareholders in the Company on 19 June 2017 (the "Call Option Agreements").

As part of the exercise of the Call Options, one of the Call Option Agreements was only partially exercised, leaving call options over a further 91,176 Ordinary Shares unexercised. However, this Call Option Agreement has now been terminated, meaning that no further Call Options can be exercised under the Call Option Agreements.

The Company also reports that, on the same day:

Paul Hogarth sold 1,209,111 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.135 per Ordinary Share, being all of the Ordinary Shares he acquired pursuant to the exercise of the Call Options detailed above; and

Lothar Mentel, Chief Investment Officer of Tatton, acquired 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.135 per Ordinary Share.

Following all of the above transactions:

Paul Hogarth has an interest in 10,484,632 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately

per cent. of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital, which remains unchanged, save that he no longer has any interest in the Company's share capital pursuant to the Call Option Agreements; and

Lothar Mentel has an interest in 965,988 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately

per cent. of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.



The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated