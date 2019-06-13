Log in
News : Companies
Tatton Asset Management : Purchase and sale of shares and PDMR notification

06/13/2019 | 04:19am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

("Tatton", "the Group" or "the Company")

Director / PDMR Dealing

The Company was informed that, on 12 June 2019, Paul Hogarth, CEO of Tatton, exercised share options (the "Call Options") over a total of 1,209,111 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Call Options were exercised at a price of £1.56 per Ordinary Share pursuant to call option agreements entered into between Paul Hogarth and certain other shareholders in the Company on 19 June 2017 (the "Call Option Agreements").

As part of the exercise of the Call Options, one of the Call Option Agreements was only partially exercised, leaving call options over a further 91,176 Ordinary Shares unexercised. However, this Call Option Agreement has now been terminated, meaning that no further Call Options can be exercised under the Call Option Agreements.

The Company also reports that, on the same day:

  • Paul Hogarth sold 1,209,111 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.135 per Ordinary Share, being all of the Ordinary Shares he acquired pursuant to the exercise of the Call Options detailed above; and
  • Lothar Mentel, Chief Investment Officer of Tatton, acquired 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.135 per Ordinary Share.

Following all of the above transactions:

  • Paul Hogarth has an interest in 10,484,632 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately
    1. per cent. of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital, which remains unchanged, save that he no longer has any interest in the Company's share capital pursuant to the Call Option Agreements; and
  • Lothar Mentel has an interest in 965,988 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately
    1. per cent. of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Hogarth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

the financial

instrument, type

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

of instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price

No. of shares

volume(s)

156 pence

1,209,111

d)

Aggregated

information

n/a

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

12 June 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Hogarth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

the financial

instrument, type

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

of instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Sale of Ordinary Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price

No. of shares

volume(s)

213.5 pence

1,209,111

d)

Aggregated

information

n/a

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

12 June 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lothar Mentel

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Chief Investment Officer

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

the financial

instrument, type

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

of instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price

No. of shares

volume(s)

213.5 pence

100,000

d)

Aggregated

information

n/a

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

12 June 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

For further information, please contact:

Tatton Asset Management plc

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

Paul Hogarth (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Edwards (Chief Financial Officer)

Lothar Mentel (Chief Investment Officer)

Nomad and Broker

Zeus Capital

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Martin Green

Dan Bate

Pippa Hamnett

Media Enquiries

Powerscourt

+44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Mazar Masud

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:18:04 UTC
