Taulia : Launches Rapid Start Invoicing to Help Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

04/16/2020 | 08:38am EDT

Solution can be up and running within seven days

Taulia, the leader in working capital technology solutions, has today announced the launch of Rapid Start Invoicing. Rapid Start Invoicing, which can be implemented within seven days, will help businesses respond to the disruption by giving their suppliers the capability to submit invoices electronically and enabling the business to keep accounts payable (AP) processes going and pay invoices on time.

The closure of shared services centers and BPOs has meant businesses can no longer process paper invoices, disrupting businesses’ AP processes and preventing payment to suppliers. As a direct response to these closures and as part of our commitment to support businesses through COVID-19, Taulia created the Rapid Start Invoicing solution which is available now and customers can be onboarded immediately.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of our team who have been able to quickly respond to the specific needs of our customers. Effective AP processes allow businesses to access cash to fulfill orders and retain employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The Rapid Start Invoicing solution will help businesses digitize their AP processes and make payments on time or even earlier” says Brady Cale, CTO, Taulia.

Cedric Bru, CEO, Taulia says, “To our existing and prospective customers who are struggling to manage their invoice process and cash flow right now due to global supply chain disruption, we want to say to you: help is on the way. We are here to support your business needs and as the situation evolves we will continue to do everything we can to help our customers and contribute to the global economic recovery.”

Note for editors: Taulia is a leading provider of working capital solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Through a unique combination of its technology platform, people and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain by transitioning from inefficient and often manual working capital management practices into technology-led, working capital optimization strategies. Taulia’s vision is to create a world where every business thrives by enabling buyers and suppliers to choose when to pay and get paid. A network of 2 million businesses use Taulia’s technology and the company processes over $500 billion every year. Taulia is trusted by the world’s largest companies with clients including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Dairy Farmers of America, Pfizer, and Vodafone.


© Business Wire 2020
