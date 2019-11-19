Taung Gold International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 621)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Taung Gold International Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 29 November 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 for publication and considering the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Taung Gold International Limited

Cheung Pak Sum

Co-chairman

Hong Kong, 19 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Christiaan Rudolph de Wet de Bruin (Co-chairman), Ms. Cheung Pak Sum (Co-chairman), Mr. Neil Andrew Herrick (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chong Man Hung Jeffrey, Mr. Li Kam Chung and Mr. Tsui Pang.

