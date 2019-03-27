Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taurus® Seeking Quality Job Candidates for New South GA Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Miami Florida, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus®, manufacturer of quality handguns for personal defense, hunting, and recreational shooting, is looking to fill numerous positions for its new Bainbridge, Georgia, headquarters and manufacturing facility. 

0_medium_Taurus_Final_Logo_Horizontal_165_Orange-Hi.jpg


Operations for the new Taurus facility in Bainbridge will commence in 2019, providing exceptional career opportunities in several occupational areas, such as skilled labor, administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, manufacturing, and management. In addition to becoming part of a forward-thinking community with a mission of building feature-driven and affordable firearms, Taurus offers a competitive pay structure with health and retirement benefits for its employees.

Following are the current job openings for which Taurus seeks to recruit successful applicants:

  • Product Design Engineers
  • Sales Field Representatives 
  • Sales Analyst 
  • Controller
  • Accounting Manager 
  • Staff Accountant 
  • Inventory Accountant 
  • Accounts Receivables Clerk 
  • Accounts Payables Clerk 
  • Accounting Clerk 
  • Administrative Support Staff 
  • Network Administration Manager 
  • Help Desk Engineer 
  • Quality Control Inspectors 
  • Quality Control Analyst 
  • Document Control Specialist 
  • Inventory Control Clerks 
  • Materials Manager 
  • Production Planners 
  • MRO Buyer/Tool Room Planner 
  • Manufacturing Engineers 
  • Process Technicians 
  • Tool Maintenance Technician 
  • Shipping and Receiving Supervisor 
  • Shipping and Receiving Clerks
  • Firearm Gunsmiths 
  • Firearm Inspectors 
  • Manufacturing Helpers 
  • Production Helpers 
  • Assemblers 
  • Janitors

All job candidates must be US Persons (Citizens or Permanent Residents) and be able to successfully pass a background and drug test screening.

 Interested candidates should submit their resume directly at resume@taurusholdings.net.

Lesley
Taurus
305-624-1115
resume@taurusholdings.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Proposed Placing by way of Accelerated Bookbuild
PU
03:50pBANNER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:49pRESERVE PETROLEUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : to face Spurs in Shanghai pre-season match
AQ
03:48pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : re-appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as MD and CEO for 3 years
AQ
03:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boosted by Mourinho's work, claims Louis Van Gaal
AQ
03:48pINDIAN BANK : PSBs set to end FY19 stronger
AQ
03:47pMINDTREE : forms panel to evaluate Larsen & Toubro offer
AQ
03:47pAXIS BANK : formulates plan to deliver 18 per cent RoE
AQ
03:46pREGI U S INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; HQ searc..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.