Taurus® Seeking Quality Job Candidates for New South GA Facility
0
03/27/2019 | 03:14pm EDT
Miami Florida, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus®, manufacturer of quality handguns for personal defense, hunting, and recreational shooting, is looking to fill numerous positions for its new Bainbridge, Georgia, headquarters and manufacturing facility.
Operations for the new Taurus facility in Bainbridge will commence in 2019, providing exceptional career opportunities in several occupational areas, such as skilled labor, administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, manufacturing, and management. In addition to becoming part of a forward-thinking community with a mission of building feature-driven and affordable firearms, Taurus offers a competitive pay structure with health and retirement benefits for its employees.
Following are the current job openings for which Taurus seeks to recruit successful applicants:
Product Design Engineers
Sales Field Representatives
Sales Analyst
Controller
Accounting Manager
Staff Accountant
Inventory Accountant
Accounts Receivables Clerk
Accounts Payables Clerk
Accounting Clerk
Administrative Support Staff
Network Administration Manager
Help Desk Engineer
Quality Control Inspectors
Quality Control Analyst
Document Control Specialist
Inventory Control Clerks
Materials Manager
Production Planners
MRO Buyer/Tool Room Planner
Manufacturing Engineers
Process Technicians
Tool Maintenance Technician
Shipping and Receiving Supervisor
Shipping and Receiving Clerks
Firearm Gunsmiths
Firearm Inspectors
Manufacturing Helpers
Production Helpers
Assemblers
Janitors
All job candidates must be US Persons (Citizens or Permanent Residents) and be able to successfully pass a background and drug test screening.