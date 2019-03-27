Taurus® Seeking Quality Job Candidates for New South GA Facility

Miami Florida, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus®, manufacturer of quality handguns for personal defense, hunting, and recreational shooting, is looking to fill numerous positions for its new Bainbridge, Georgia, headquarters and manufacturing facility.

Operations for the new Taurus facility in Bainbridge will commence in 2019, providing exceptional career opportunities in several occupational areas, such as skilled labor, administrative, accounting, customer service, engineering, manufacturing, and management. In addition to becoming part of a forward-thinking community with a mission of building feature-driven and affordable firearms, Taurus offers a competitive pay structure with health and retirement benefits for its employees.

Following are the current job openings for which Taurus seeks to recruit successful applicants:

Product Design Engineers

Sales Field Representatives

Sales Analyst

Controller

Accounting Manager

Staff Accountant

Inventory Accountant

Accounts Receivables Clerk

Accounts Payables Clerk

Accounting Clerk

Administrative Support Staff

Network Administration Manager

Help Desk Engineer

Quality Control Inspectors

Quality Control Analyst

Document Control Specialist

Inventory Control Clerks

Materials Manager

Production Planners

MRO Buyer/Tool Room Planner

Manufacturing Engineers

Process Technicians

Tool Maintenance Technician

Shipping and Receiving Supervisor

Shipping and Receiving Clerks

Firearm Gunsmiths

Firearm Inspectors

Manufacturing Helpers

Production Helpers

Assemblers

Janitors

All job candidates must be US Persons (Citizens or Permanent Residents) and be able to successfully pass a background and drug test screening.

Interested candidates should submit their resume directly at resume@taurusholdings.net.

Lesley Taurus 305-624-1115 resume@taurusholdings.net