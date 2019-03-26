Tavant : Upgrades Integration with Optimal Blue's Real-Time Scenario Pricing API to Significantly Enhance the Home Shopping Experience

Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company for the
consumer lending industry, today announced the next level of integration
between Tavant
VΞLOX, its AI-powered digital lending platform, and Optimal Blue’s
industry-leading product
eligibility and pricing engine.
The upgraded integration creates new efficiencies throughout the loan
lifecycle and quickly converts leads into loans. The integration of
VΞLOX with Optimal Blue’s real-time Scenario Pricing API provides
immediate access to accurate and compliant product, eligibility, and
pricing information at the point of sale — maximizing efficiency in the
loan life cycle while minimizing the potential for error.
Tavant VΞLOX brings a best-in-class, fully personalized user experience
through any business channel while removing significant costs from the
loan origination process. The platform facilitates a single, integrated,
hierarchical view of the entire loan pipeline and provides lenders with
the ability to drive the lending process seamlessly.
Together, the companies provide loan originators the ability
for multi-system product and pricing distribution to offer
borrowers a more personalized and customized exchange. Additionally,
the integration reduces the amount of manual intervention, raising
process efficiency and data accuracy across the supported loan process.
“We are delighted about our partnership with Optimal Blue. By leveraging
Optimal Blue’s pricing and lock automation, Tavant has taken a major
step towards eliminating traditional inefficiencies and advancing the
industry’s digital mortgage agenda,” said Hassan Rashid, CRO, Tavant.
“The real-time integration between Optimal Blue’s product eligibility
and pricing engine and Tavant’s VΞLOX platform is a great example of how
modern, yet disparate systems can interact as one and deliver a better
user experience and new efficiencies,” explained Bob Brandt, Vice
President of Marketing and Alliances at Optimal Blue. “The partnership
between our organizations will continue to grow and remain focused on
creating a better loan process for our mutual clients.”
About Tavant
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant
is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful
results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a
recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent
lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving
operational efficiencies and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About Optimal Blue
Optimal Blue, a financial technology company, operates the nation’s
largest Digital Mortgage Marketplace, connecting a network of
originators and investors and facilitating a broad set of secondary
market interactions. The company’s technology solutions include product
eligibility and pricing, lock desk automation, risk management, loan
trading, and data and analytics. More than $750 billion of transactions
are processed each year across the Optimal Blue platform. For more
information, visit www.optimalblue.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005506/en/