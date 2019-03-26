Tavant : Upgrades Integration with Optimal Blue's Real-Time Scenario Pricing API to Significantly Enhance the Home Shopping Experience

Enables lenders to bring price consistency and transparency to the entire mortgage process

Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company for the consumer lending industry, today announced the next level of integration between Tavant VΞLOX, its AI-powered digital lending platform, and Optimal Blue’s industry-leading product eligibility and pricing engine.

The upgraded integration creates new efficiencies throughout the loan lifecycle and quickly converts leads into loans. The integration of VΞLOX with Optimal Blue’s real-time Scenario Pricing API provides immediate access to accurate and compliant product, eligibility, and pricing information at the point of sale — maximizing efficiency in the loan life cycle while minimizing the potential for error.

Tavant VΞLOX brings a best-in-class, fully personalized user experience through any business channel while removing significant costs from the loan origination process. The platform facilitates a single, integrated, hierarchical view of the entire loan pipeline and provides lenders with the ability to drive the lending process seamlessly.

Together, the companies provide loan originators the ability for multi-system product and pricing distribution to offer borrowers a more personalized and customized exchange. Additionally, the integration reduces the amount of manual intervention, raising process efficiency and data accuracy across the supported loan process.

“We are delighted about our partnership with Optimal Blue. By leveraging Optimal Blue’s pricing and lock automation, Tavant has taken a major step towards eliminating traditional inefficiencies and advancing the industry’s digital mortgage agenda,” said Hassan Rashid, CRO, Tavant.

“The real-time integration between Optimal Blue’s product eligibility and pricing engine and Tavant’s VΞLOX platform is a great example of how modern, yet disparate systems can interact as one and deliver a better user experience and new efficiencies,” explained Bob Brandt, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at Optimal Blue. “The partnership between our organizations will continue to grow and remain focused on creating a better loan process for our mutual clients.”

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue, a financial technology company, operates the nation’s largest Digital Mortgage Marketplace, connecting a network of originators and investors and facilitating a broad set of secondary market interactions. The company’s technology solutions include product eligibility and pricing, lock desk automation, risk management, loan trading, and data and analytics. More than $750 billion of transactions are processed each year across the Optimal Blue platform. For more information, visit www.optimalblue.com.

