Tax Attorney and CPA John M. McWilliams Joins Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC as Of Counsel

Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC is pleased to announce the addition of John M. McWilliams to the firm as of counsel. Mr. McWilliams is a highly experienced and skilled tax attorney and CPA with a Master’s in Tax Law. In his of counsel position with Wilson Tax Law Group, Mr. McWilliams represents clients in tax litigation, complex collection matters, corporate and partnership tax, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning, including the tax implications and ramifications for business and real estate transactions, structuring and tax strategies for corporations, including s-corporations, private entities, partnerships and LLCs. In addition to working of counsel at Wilson Tax Law Group, Mr. McWilliams lectures in the areas of federal tax law and accounting as an adjunct professor at California Southern University School of Law (Costa Mesa) and California State University Fullerton.

Mr. McWilliams previously worked as a tax attorney for another prestigious law firm, and as a Corporate Tax Attorney in the M&A Tax Services Departments of Ernst & Young, LLP and KPMG, LLP. While practicing as a Certified Public Accountant he worked in the consulting division of Deloitte, LLP and as Finance Manager for Alta Vista Yahoo and as a Senior Audit Manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.

Mr. McWilliams represents clients before IRS and State Offer Specialists, IRS Revenue Officers, Revenue Agents, Collection Group Managers, Appeals and Settlement Officers, as well as Taxpayer Advocates from Internal Revenue Service field offices throughout the United States.

Wilson Tax Law Group, APLC is an Orange County law firm specializing in Federal and State tax audits, internal compliance, FBAR, offshore bank account disclosures, and criminal tax, including appeals, trials, and collections. The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals have named Wilson Tax Law Group as one of the “Top 20 Boutique Firms in California”. Firm founder Joseph P. Wilson is a former IRS Attorney, Federal Tax Prosecutor, and California Franchise Tax Board Attorney.

