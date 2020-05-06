Log in
Tax Chronology of South Africa: 1979–2020

05/06/2020 | 06:09am EDT

This publication covers the period 1979 to 2020 and provides an overview of the current and historical rates for various taxes, duties and levies collected by the South African Revenue Service (SARS). For the most important types of taxes, the coverage goes back to 1979, but for the less important ones, only a more recent subset is covered. While care has been taken in the preparation of this supplement to ensure that the rates published at the date of publication are correct, minor errors may have occurred. The contents are intended for general purposes and research only, and are not intended to serve as financial or other advice.

This publication will not be published in hardcopy format but will be published on the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) website.

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 10:08:07 UTC
