Tax Cuts Provide Limited Boost to Workers' Wages

By Vanessa Fuhrmans

U.S. companies are putting savings from the corporate tax cut to use, but only a fraction is flowing to employees' wallets, new data show.

In the months after the December tax-code overhaul that lowered the corporate rate to 21% from 35%, dozens of companies such as Walmart Inc. and FedEx Corp. announced one-time bonuses and wage increases for hourly workers. Those moves earned praise from the Trump administration as evidence the cuts were quickly reaching many Americans.

Now, various surveys indicate that most companies aren't passing the windfall directly to employees.

A new survey of 152 companies by executive-recruitment firm Korn Ferry International revealed 14% were funneling part of their tax-cut savings into base salary increases. A poll of 1,500 companies by consulting firm Mercer LLC showed only 4% are redirecting tax savings to budgets for bigger paychecks in the coming year. And in a survey of more than 1,000 companies published by human-resources consulting firm Aon PLC, 99% said the tax cuts weren't prompting them to increase minimum wages.

Companies are reluctant to grant higher-than-usual pay raises in part because it adds to their fixed labor costs, compensation experts said.

"They're doing everything they can to avoid seeing their permanent payroll go up," said Bill Ravenscroft, senior vice president at Adecco Staffing, which recruits workers for companies.

Instead, they are using the money for other investments. About a third of the companies surveyed by Korn Ferry said they would direct tax-cut savings toward such programs as worker training.

"Companies are investing in people, but it's much longer term," said Tom McMullen, senior client partner at Korn Ferry.

Just Capital, a nonprofit that evaluates business behavior, has been tracking 119 companies in the Russell 1000 index that have announced spending plans for their tax-cut-related savings. Of those, about 80% are passing some of them on to workers. Roughly 5.8 million people, or 73% of the employees at those companies, have received some extra compensation, be it a wage increase, one-time bonus or bigger retirement contribution, said Rob Du Boff, director of corporate research.

The nonprofit calculates that the companies it is tracking will save a combined $59.3 billion from the tax overhaul. Of that amount, 7%, or $4.2 billion, appears to be destined for workers in the form of bonuses, benefits, wage increases, training or retirement contributions. The rest is being used for things like share buybacks, philanthropy and job creation.

Companies' reluctance to funnel more tax-related savings toward lasting salary increases is one reason why U.S. workers have seen little real wage growth this year, despite the strong economy, according to economists and compensation specialists.

With a 3.9% unemployment rate, U.S. employers are grappling with one of the tightest labor markets in decades. Labor Department data show private-sector hourly wages rose 2.9% in August compared with a year earlier, but the consumer-goods prices have risen at nearly the same rate, eating most of those gains.

Many companies are spreading their tax savings across investments that allow them to pare spending if the business climate worsens. Among the companies surveyed by Korn Ferry, nearly half said they would use the tax savings to increase capital investments at a faster clip, while 41% were boosting cash reserves and nearly a third were raising dividends for shareholders. Together, the companies Korn Ferry surveyed generate roughly $700 billion in annual revenues.

Despite the flurry of high-profile bonus announcements following the tax-code overhaul, the survey found such lump-sum payments weren't ubiquitous. Less than 10% of the companies said they planned to dole out one-time bonuses over the next year, or had already done so, because of the tax cuts.

AT&T Inc. paid a one-time bonus of $1,000 to about 200,000 U.S. employees after the tax-code changes became law, but didn't announce pay raises linked to the tax changes. The company said most employees who received bonuses have their wage increases negotiated in labor-contract talks.

In a September interview, Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said AT&T awarded the bonuses, in part, to show employees the benefits that corporate tax cuts would pass on to labor, capital investments and the like. "It was a civics lesson," he said.

Pfizer Inc., likewise, said it would pay $100 million in bonuses to nonexecutive employees and would make a $500 million contribution to its U.S. pension plan as a result of the tax cuts, but didn't tie any sustained pay increases to tax savings. In addition, it plans to invest $5 billion in capital projects over the next five years because of the savings.

Along with the cuts, the tax overhaul also boosted incentives for business investment. The long-run economic case for the changes is that they will give companies more reason to invest in the U.S., which, over time, will increase worker productivity and step up pressure on companies to pay them more.

Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue Inc., a recruitment and staffing agency with 5,500 full-time employees at the end of last year, said his company's effective tax rate fell to about 16% from 28% as a result of the tax overhaul -- a $10 million annual savings based on its 2017 earnings.

Rather than doling out one-time bonuses, he said, TrueBlue is putting some of the savings toward employee training and giving workers more parental leave and an extra day of paid time off. Much of the remainder is going toward a share-buyback program, technology investments and hiring sales staff. The company said it also used the windfall to help pay for 3.5% merit raises for full-time staff this spring. It said its typical merit raises range from 2% to 3.5%.

"We looked at bonuses but decided that didn't make sense because that's just a one-time thing," Mr. Beharelle said.

--Inti Pacheco, Drew FitzGerald and Te-Ping Chen contributed to this article.

Write to Vanessa Fuhrmans at vanessa.fuhrmans@wsj.com