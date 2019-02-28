Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tax Help Book Now What? The IRS is Taking Everything I Own. Help! released today by SFS Tax Problem Solutions Press

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:05am EST

STUART, Fla., Feb. 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SFS Tax Problem Solutions Press announces the release of the second book in the Now What, Help! series, "Now What? The IRS is Taking Everything I Own. Help!" by Jeffrey Schneider, an Enrolled Agent, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, Advanced Crypto Tax Expert and a National Tax Practice Institute Fellow.

Jeffrey Schneider and NOW WHAT book

STUART, Fla., Feb 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SFS Tax Problem Solutions Press announces the release of the second book in the Now What, Help! series, "Now What? The IRS is Taking Everything I Own. Help!" by Jeffrey Schneider, an Enrolled Agent, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, Advanced Crypto Tax Expert and a National Tax Practice Institute Fellow.

"Now What? The IRS is Taking Everything I Own. Help!" (ISBN: 978-0578409214) is available nationwide today, February 28, 2019 and is available in both e-book and paperback.

In the new book, Jeffrey Schneider, EA, CTRS, ACT-W, NTPIF, explains the situations when your money can be taken by the U.S. Government and the rights they have to do it. He goes on to talk about what the taxpayer can do to prevent this situation from happening.

"The Internal Revenue Service is the world's largest and most aggressive collection agency on the planet, and they will use whatever authority they have to get what they are entitled to," says Schneider.

This guide discusses what can happen if one spouse is underhanded during or before a marriage and if an innocent or injured spouse has any recourse.

Schneider has the knowledge and expertise to help you reach a favorable outcome with the IRS. He is the head honcho at SFS Tax & Accounting Services as well as the Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist for SFS Tax Problem Solutions. In 2018, Schneider was appointed to the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC). In the book, Jeffrey demystifies what happens when the IRS or any government agency wants to take what is yours.

According to Schneider, "You don't have to just watch as your bounty is hauled away, there are ways to navigate these nasty waters."

Schneider explains why the IRS will take a tax return's refund, withdraw cash from your bank account, garnish your wages, social security benefits, pensions, and seize your property as well as what you can do about it.

The all-encompassing advice: Tax debt is not something to ignore. "With merely a stroke of a pen, the IRS District Director is empowered to take a taxpayer's home or business," says Schneider.

For more information about Jeffrey Schneider, visit: https://sfstaxproblemsolutions.com/ or http://sfstaxacct.com/.

BOOK SUMMARY:
Title: Tax Notice Book "Now What? The IRS is Taking Everything I Own. Help!"
Author: Jeffrey Schneider.
Publisher: SFS Tax Problem Solutions Press.
ISBN: 978-0578409214; paperback, 6x9; 216 pp; $9.97.

News Source: SFS Tax Problem Solutions

Related link: https://sfstaxproblemsolutions.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tax-help-book-now-what-the-irs-is-taking-everything-i-own-help-released-today-by-sfs-tax-problem-solutions-press/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE THIRTIETH INTERSESSIONAL MEETING OF THE CONFERENCE OF HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY Frigate Bay, St Kitts and Nevis, 26-27 FEBRUARY 2019
PU
09:29aChinese smartphone maker OPPO eyes more European markets
RE
09:28aU.S. economic growth slows moderately in fourth quarter
RE
09:20aDollar gains vs yen, cuts losses vs euro after U.S. fourth-quarter GDP data
RE
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10aDollar gains vs yen, cuts losses vs euro after U.S. quarter four GDP data
RE
09:05aTax Help Book Now What? The IRS is Taking Everything I Own. Help!’ released today by SFS Tax Problem Solutions Press
SE
08:56aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : AIIB and INDIA sign US$ 455 Million Loan to improve Rural Connectivity in State of Andhra Pradesh
PU
08:56aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Report Card promised on Public Sector Bank Reforms Agenda released;
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.