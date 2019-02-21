Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:39pm EST

By Andrew Ackerman and Lalita Clozel

WASHINGTON -- The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's earnings, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes.

Banks collectively notched record annual profits of $236.7 billion, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said, an increase of $72.4 billion, or 44%, from 2017.

No bank failed in 2018, marking the first time that has happened since 2006, a year before the start of the financial crisis. Officials said the lack of failures reflected a sharp reduction in problematic banks, though they acknowledged it was unlikely to last.

"Things can only go worse from here," FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said. "It's not lost on us that it's been a while since we had the last bank failure. And while I would like to believe this is the new normal, it's not."

Ms. McWilliams said banks are much healthier than they were before the financial crisis. She added regulators are "thinking about what may be around the corner and looking for risks."

The tax overhaul, signed into law in December 2017, has proved a boon to banks, lowering their effective tax rate and helping them to post record profits in three of the past four quarters.

Without the law, bank profits for 2018 would still have been a record at $207.9 billion, the FDIC said.

Banks earned more in interest thanks to interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve, the FDIC said. Banks' combined net interest income -- the difference between revenue generated from assets and expenses tied to liabilities -- rose 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, driven both by loan growth and improving margins.

More than four out of five banks reported year-over-year increases in net interest income, the FDIC said. Meanwhile, the average return on assets -- or profit divided by total assets held by banks -- for 2018 was 1.35%, up from 0.97% the previous year.

The average rate of loans 90 days or more past due dropped below 1% in the fourth quarter, the lowest level since 2007, another echo of precrisis performance.

The report also showed banks remain able to make healthy profits off loans despite higher rates paid to depositors. The average net interest margin -- the difference between what a bank pays to depositors and what it charges on loans -- increased to 3.40% in 2018, from 3.25% the previous year.

Write to Andrew Ackerman at andrew.ackerman@wsj.com and Lalita Clozel at lalita.clozel.@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Amid Growing Populism, Multilateralism Key to Overcome Global Challenges, Rebuild Trust in Government, Secretary-General Tells Annual Parliamentarians Hearing
PU
06:20pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Committee on Somalia Meets with Panel of Experts
PU
06:15pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - February 22
PU
06:05pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Improves the Official Fall Number Testing Determination for Wheat
PU
06:01pBank of Canada Says Timing of Future Rate Rises Uncertain
DJ
05:59pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2019 Distributions for Its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
05:56pU.S. officials press EU to address agriculture in trade talks
RE
05:55pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2019 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs
AQ
05:55pFormFree Honored as Top Mortgage Workplace by Mortgage Professional America Magazine
SE
05:40pCEVA SANTÉ ANIMALE : African opinion leaders joined Ceva's ReproSymp to boost cattle productivity and narrow the gap in growing need for meat and milk in Africa >
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGENCO LTD : ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
2ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Danish Business Authority.
3GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC. : German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens First Corporation Announce Definit..
4BLUE DANUBE SYSTEMS : Coherent Massive MIMO Delivers Industry's Highest Capacity Gains in Multiple Commerci..
5WAYLAND GROUP CORP : WAYLAND : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.