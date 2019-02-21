Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

By Andrew Ackerman and Lalita Clozel

WASHINGTON -- The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's earnings, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes.

Banks collectively notched record annual profits of $236.7 billion, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said, an increase of $72.4 billion, or 44%, from 2017.

No bank failed in 2018, marking the first time that has happened since 2006, a year before the start of the financial crisis. Officials said the lack of failures reflected a sharp reduction in problematic banks, though they acknowledged it was unlikely to last.

"Things can only go worse from here," FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said. "It's not lost on us that it's been a while since we had the last bank failure. And while I would like to believe this is the new normal, it's not."

Ms. McWilliams said banks are much healthier than they were before the financial crisis. She added regulators are "thinking about what may be around the corner and looking for risks."

The tax overhaul, signed into law in December 2017, has proved a boon to banks, lowering their effective tax rate and helping them to post record profits in three of the past four quarters.

Without the law, bank profits for 2018 would still have been a record at $207.9 billion, the FDIC said.

Banks earned more in interest thanks to interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve, the FDIC said. Banks' combined net interest income -- the difference between revenue generated from assets and expenses tied to liabilities -- rose 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, driven both by loan growth and improving margins.

More than four out of five banks reported year-over-year increases in net interest income, the FDIC said. Meanwhile, the average return on assets -- or profit divided by total assets held by banks -- for 2018 was 1.35%, up from 0.97% the previous year.

The average rate of loans 90 days or more past due dropped below 1% in the fourth quarter, the lowest level since 2007, another echo of precrisis performance.

The report also showed banks remain able to make healthy profits off loans despite higher rates paid to depositors. The average net interest margin -- the difference between what a bank pays to depositors and what it charges on loans -- increased to 3.40% in 2018, from 3.25% the previous year.

