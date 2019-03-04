Tax Preparers Stock Up on Tissues to Deliver Bad News About Your Refund

By Laura Saunders

These are difficult times for tax preparers. Changes in Treasury Department rules have made it an especially tricky tax season, with lower refunds taking many Americans by surprise. That's led preparers to stock up on chocolate and painkillers -- both for unhappy clients and for themselves.

John Dundon, a preparer in the Denver area, says he bought tissues by the box last year for emotional clients. This year, he bought a carton of 24 boxes that clients are going through rapidly.

He recently advised a couple in their 70s that although their overall tax rate dropped from 21% to 18% for 2018, they owe the IRS $2,000 this year. They had been expecting a refund of the same amount. When Mr. Dundon delivered the bad news, the wife pulled her hair, waved her arms and yelled, "This is unacceptable!" -- "like it was my fault," he says.

Mr. Dundon's wife brews beer as a hobby, and he's grateful for a glass of it at the end of his workdays, which now stretch to 9 p.m.

In December 2017, Congress passed a tax overhaul that lowered income for an estimated 65% of taxpayers and raised them for 6%, according to the Tax Policy Center, a Washington research group. The remaining 29% saw their taxes unchanged.

The reductions haven't proved to be much comfort to those who were expecting a generous check from the IRS but now face lower refunds or even a surprise tax bill.

After the overhaul, Treasury officials made automatic cuts to paycheck withholding -- the amount of tax that employers take from workers' pay and remit to the Internal Revenue Service throughout the year. Those cuts boosted take-home pay for about 90% of workers.

When certified public accountant Dan Herron of San Luis Obispo, Calif., has to meet with clients who are in for bad news, he offers them candy from a giant bowl before sharing their returns.

"People say, 'Oh I haven't had a Milky Way in years,' " he says. "When people eat candy, it takes the edge off. They get a little happier."

Mr. Herron says his firm went through a bowl or two of candy during last year's tax season. They have already gone through four so far this year, only four weeks into filing season. To add to the customer relief, he says, "we've talked about offering ice cream, or maybe even beer and wine."

It's unclear exactly how tax refunds this year will compare with last year, when 72% of filers received payments averaging $2,899. The Treasury Department estimated that nearly 5 million fewer filers would receive 2018 refunds due to withholding changes, according to a Government Accountability Office report last summer.

Treasury officials had reasoned that Americans wouldn't mind lower refunds as part of the overall tax package. A Treasury statement issued last week said, "Most people are benefiting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by receiving larger paychecks throughout the year, instead of tax refunds that simply result from people overpaying the government throughout the year."

Treasury officials urged people to fine-tune their withholding using an IRS calculator, but an IRS spokesman says not many did.

Kathy Brown, a tax preparer in Warsaw, Ky., says that 90% of her clients have gotten a tax cut. Still, most have smaller refunds or owe taxes. A California wildfire firefighter burst into tears on the phone with her when he found out his expected refund of about $1,500 had turned into a $2,000 bill due to withholding changes.

Ms. Brown says chocolate is her "stress go-to." Her husband recently dumped a bag of candy bars on her desk, telling her, "Eat these. You need them."

Nicholas Epley, a behavioral science professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, says people tend to think of their money in different categories -- such as tax refunds and paychecks -- even if a gain in one balances a loss in the other. Based on his own experiments showing that consumers treat rebates differently from bonuses, he believes that people notice an absent refund more than small amounts of additional money in their paychecks.

"If the refund is a positive number, it seems like a lot, and if it's a negative number -- taxes are due -- that also seems like a lot," he says.

Andrew Wagner, a preparer for H&R Block in Kansas City, Mo., says business has picked up due to uncertainty about the tax changes, resulting in late nights and frequent headaches. "I've thought of getting an IV drip of pain reliever," he says.

His strategy for dealing with unhappy clients involves keeping a big mug of coffee on his desk. If clients need time to pull themselves together, he says, he picks up the mug and starts drinking -- "to give me a boost and also to give me somewhere else to look."

Keith Clark, a preparer in Burbank, Calif., typically writes the amount of a client's refund on a sticky note that he folds into a cartoon creature, which he then hands to the client. This year, "I'm spending a lot less time folding paper," he says.

Surprise bills due to withholding changes are causing his clients more pain than the new $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, says Mr. Clark, who was once the drummer in punk-rock band the Circle Jerks.

"My job used to be one of joy," he says of his tax work. "People used to be happy when they walked out of the office because they were getting a refund. Now they are walking away with their heads bowed down."

Come April 15, he says, "I plan on erecting a pup tent with a whiskey drip."

Write to Laura Saunders at laura.saunders@wsj.com