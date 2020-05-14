Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 09:19pm EDT

May 15, 2020

Ministry of Finance

[Provisional translation]


1. According to the publication as of April 28, 2020 by the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) acting as the Depositary of the 'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting' (Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS), Indonesia, being a party to one of the tax treaties of Japan to which it had chosen to apply this Convention, newly deposited its instrument of ratification, acceptance or approval of this Convention.

2. This Convention applies to an existing tax treaty where both parties to that tax treaty have chosen to apply this Convention to it and where this Convention has entered into force for those parties. The tax treaty between Japan and Indonesia will satisfy those requirements on August 1, 2020.

3. The provisions of this Convention applicable to an existing tax treaty and the timing of entry into effect of this Convention for it are determined depending on the choices of each of the parties to that tax treaty. For the details of the application of this Convention to the tax treaties of Japan, see the webpages below.

◆The text of the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS
'Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit
Shifting'（Japanese(PDF:997KB)English(PDF:269KB)
List of Reservations and Notifications of Signatories and Parties to the Convention to Implement Measures to
Prevent BEPS [link to the website of the OECD]
Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS (MLI)
-List of Reservations and Notifications of Japan （Japanese(PDF:486KB)English(PDF:368KB)）
-Application of the MLI to Japan's Tax Treaties

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 01:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:48pTÜV Rheinland Certifies Taiwan's First Outdoor e-Parking System at Nantou Service Area
BU
10:39pRMB CAPITAL : Offers Rebuttal to Sanyo's Press Releases
BU
10:35pFAIR ISAAC : How COVID-19 Consumer Spend Is Changing Risk Decisions
PU
10:33pURTHECAST : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10:32pNEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. TO PARTICIPATE AT NAREIT'S REITWEEK : 2020 Investor Conference
PR
10:26pSSR Mining Provides Exploration Update
AQ
10:24pALIPAY : Unveils Enhanced AI-Powered Risk Engine AlphaRisk to Safeguard Businesses Amid Accelerating Digitization
BU
10:21pNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Releases First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10:20pPETRO RIO : Earnings release - 1q20
PU
10:15pAVICANNA : to Postpone Reporting First Quarter 2020 Results Due to Delays Caused by COVID-19
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
2CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
3COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
4NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Heal..
5AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : New-Business Value Fell 27% in 1Q on Virus Hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group