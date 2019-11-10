Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taylor Swift helps Alibaba sell for Singles' day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 10:54pm EST

Swift played a three-song set, which included "Me!," "Lover," and "You Need to Calm Down."

The pop star, whose latest album "Lover" has broken records in China, took over the stage as the grand finale on opening gala. Swift also performed at Prime Day concert for rival Amazon.com earlier this year.

Alibaba said on Monday (November 11) that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32% from last year's early haul of 69 billion yuan.

Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang since 2009, growing rapidly to become the world's biggest online sales event.

Once a celebration for China's lonely hearts, Singles' Day has become a 24-hour extravaganza that outsells Black Friday and Cyber Monday U.S. sales combined, and acts as a barometer for China's consumers.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.27% 187.16 Delayed Quote.36.54%
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 2.02% 9.08 End-of-day quote.13.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.17% 6.9982 Delayed Quote.1.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
12:04aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
11/10South Korea bans liquid e-cigarettes on army bases
RE
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/10Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
RE
11/10Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
RE
11/10Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case
RE
11/10ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Help Improve Rural Water Supply, Sanitation in Kyrgyz Republic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $23 billion in first nine hours
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group