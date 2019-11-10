Taylor Swift helps Alibaba sell for Singles' day

The pop star, whose latest album "Lover" has broken records in China, took over the stage as the grand finale on opening gala. Swift also performed at Prime Day concert for rival Amazon.com earlier this year.

Alibaba said on Monday (November 11) that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32% from last year's early haul of 69 billion yuan.

Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang since 2009, growing rapidly to become the world's biggest online sales event.

Once a celebration for China's lonely hearts, Singles' Day has become a 24-hour extravaganza that outsells Black Friday and Cyber Monday U.S. sales combined, and acts as a barometer for China's consumers.