Tea Party Held at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to Honor International Women's Day

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 10th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center brought 23 local women together for a Tea Party in recognition of International Women’s Day. Although a day honoring women and their role in society has been celebrated in the United States since 1909, the United Nations formally adopted the celebration in 1975.



At the Women’s Day Tea Party at the CCV Center attendees commemorated the accomplishments of women over the world and practiced proper high tea party etiquette.





Before the formal program started, there was a brief reception held so that guests could mingle and get to know each other. Six varieties of teas were made available to guests, along with a selection of fruit, finger sandwiches, pastries, clotted cream and jam.

At the tea, Lynn Posyton, Community Relations Director of the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay, delivered a talk on the importance of women in today’s society and how women have their own unique role in our culture, contributing to the advancement of our civilization. The event was free to attend and open to all.

Mrs. Posyton said, “A woman carries the wonderful ability to bring beauty to what she touches while also being fierce at the same time” as she stressed the role of women in today’s society as an adaptable being, capable of leadership and motherliness.

Mrs. Posyton then introduced Peggy Patrick, Manners Educator for the Florida School of Etiquette, who gave a history of having tea with friends. For example, the idea of holding a tea actually came from France before becoming immensely popular in England. Ms. Patrick then went over the proper ways to eat and drink while at a high tea, including the way one stirs milk into tea and why some people think they need to raise their pinkies when drinking tea, (ideally, you don’t raise your pinkie at all).

Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center, said, “Humanitarian and Founder of the Scientology religion L. Ron Hubbard once wrote: ‘The arts and skills of woman, the inspiration and creation of which she is capable and which, here and there in isolated places in our culture, she still manages to effect… are her beauty, just as she is the beauty of mankind.’ This spirit is what we celebrated today along with women all over the world.”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90615d8c-4366-4650-8708-c59702214e03