Teach Away : reports a 200% surge in people exploring online teaching as teachers are grounded during COVID-19

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As planes are grounded and international travel comes to a grinding halt, education technology company, Teach Away , sees a 200% spike in overall interest in online learning and teaching.

The company saw online teaching applications jump 77% (Jan-March) over the last quarter (Oct-Dec). At the same time, teachaway.com traffic to pages and blog posts referring to online teaching increased 28%.

The biggest increase occurred on March 13, 2020, one day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak an official global pandemic. Since then, the number of teachers searching and clicking online teaching content, including Teach Away online job board , increased by 64%, week over week.

Undoubtedly, online learning has become a growing force in education within the last five years, with students around the world turning to virtual English language tutoring. However, the sudden spread of COVID-19 has forced many schools to rapidly make the switch to a 100% online learning environment.

As schools look for options to ensure students everywhere have access to quality online learning opportunities, teachers are vastly underprepared for delivering lessons in an online environment. "It's not as easy as taking in-class teaching methods and applying them through a Zoom conference link. Teachers need strategies and support to be effective online," says Dave Frey, CEO at Teach Away.

Recognizing that teaching and learning online is not as simple as digitizing lesson plans, Teach Away believes online teaching should be focused on ensuring 21st Century learning frameworks are best positioned for modern classrooms and assisting students with remote learning.

Teach Away offers, " Effective Online Teaching Strategies: Creating smarter virtual classrooms ," to support teachers struggling to adapt to new online teaching environments. The course helps both educators and schools quickly create, maintain, and develop virtual classrooms to reach students globally during COVID-19 and beyond.

As search queries like "teach jobs online" continue to increase by exponential factors such as 280+% each week, Teach Away continues to support teachers seeking new opportunities and adjusting to new teaching realities.

Further statistics and information on increases in interest, traffic and inquiries about Teach Away's online teaching opportunities are available.

About Teach Away

Founded in 2003, Teach Away has been on an epic journey to solve the global teacher shortage with amazing teachers.

From our beginnings as an international teacher recruitment startup to today, we've stayed true to our vision of a world where every student experiences the power of a great teacher.

Teach Away is currently a global leader in international teacher recruitment and certification. We are home to the largest online community of international educators worldwide.

We believe in one critical factor to student success - the power of a great teacher. And we believe that technology is critical to solving the global teacher shortage and connecting students to great teachers.

