Teachings of Master Jun Hong Lu Are Featured During the Enlightenment Day of Guan Yin Bodhisattva Celebration in Myanmar

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2018 / On July 31, 2018, the Enlightenment Day of Guan Yin Bodhisattva, 20 Buddhist practitioners from Guan Yin Citta Myanmar organized a Dharma propagation activity at a village of west Lashio town in northern Myanmar. The event featured Buddhist books, learning materials and videos created by Master Jun Hong Lu.

As a spokesperson for the event noted, Dharma propagation has never been confined by space or time. Even at the remotest corners of the globe, there are Buddhist practitioners from Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door. In Myanmar, there is such a group of earnest Dharma propagators, going deep into the rural areas to spread Buddhist Master Jun Hong Lu's teachings with compassion and determination.

"For historical reasons, Lashio is a place with a large population of Chinese and having the tradition of worshipping Guan Yin Bodhisattva," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition, natural barriers of mountains and rivers separate the villages from other parts of the country, making it harder for volunteers to spread Buddhism.

Early in the morning on July 31, on their way to the destination, parts of the rural roads were blocked and flooded by continuous rain. The propagation team had to find another route to go around the flooded area and to the village.

After six hours of driving, the spokesperson noted, they safely arrived at the destination. Without taking a rest, all the brothers immediately dived into the preparation work, unloading tables, Buddhist books, learning materials, and setting up screens to play Master Jun Hong Lu's videos. Although the weather was inclement, conditions were tough, and practitioners' stomach growled, everyone was still devoted to the propagation without showing any sign of slackening.

Many local people heard the news and came all the way from nearby villages to watch the videos. They were fascinated by Master Jun Hong Lu's Totem reading clips and strongly resonated with his Dharma Talk. Volunteers and practitioners patiently explained the details of the practice and answered the questions that local people concerned.

The propagation tour was successful. It not only tested practitioner's willpower packed with faith, hope and action, but also planted Dharma seeds in hearts of many local villagers. No matter how hard the condition is, wherever there is sentient being, Dharma Propagators are always there.

Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door has been spread across the world for a decade. It's now followed by 10 million people across 50 countries and regions. Master Jun Hong Lu, an Ambassador for World Peace and also a spiritual teacher for millions of people, have been dedicated to promoting Buddhism, philanthropy and the culture of peace for the past 20 years. For more information, please visit http://guanyincitta.com/.

