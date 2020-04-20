Log in
Team Diversified Steps Up to Serve Customers amidst COVID-19

04/20/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

Diversified Maintenance, CIMS-GB certified, facilities maintenance company continues its operations as an essential service provider to specific retailers and call centers, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, pharmaceuticals, financial services and mission critical facilities across the United States. The teams at Diversified Maintenance have been working at customer locations to maintain uninterrupted service delivery through its deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures. These procedures have been re-designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 exposure risk. The Company’s Environmental, Health and Safety team is working diligently with the on-site teams to ensure effective health and safety protocols are being followed while disinfecting and deep cleaning high touch points.

“The coronavirus outbreak has left businesses uncertain for a variety of reasons. So when we think of our valued customers, we ask ourselves what they need most during these challenging times. We are an essential service and we’re proud of the commitment demonstrated by our team of frontline managers and employees who have stepped up readily to serve our customers with enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices to help maintain a safe and healthy workplace. We are also working closely with all those customers who are experiencing temporary shutdowns with restorative maintenance solutions to help them find a functional and safe facility ready to resume operations when they re-open for business.” said Steve Weiand, VP, Client Relations at Diversified Maintenance.

While many janitorial and facilities maintenance providers have seen difficulty in procurement of the right supplies and chemicals, Diversified Maintenance has focused on ensuring a steady supply chain with its longstanding partnerships with companies that provide effective chemicals and products to fulfill customer needs.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com/


© Business Wire 2020
