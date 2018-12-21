Log in
Team NL with M line well rested and off to the Olympics

12/21/2018 | 06:01pm CET

The athletes of Team NL will again be using the M line mattresses during the Olympic Games. A notable service from ‘sleep supplier’ M line. The Dutch mattress expert will travel with the Olympic team to provide the beds at the Dutch venues in Tokyo and Beijing with M line mattresses. In top-level sports the importance of a good (night’s) rest has long been recognised.

The Dutch brand of mattresses also supplied the mattresses in Vancouver, Beijing, London, Sochi, Rio de Janeiro and during the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang. The structural cooperation that was set up in 2014 therefore continues, with M line again providing NOC*NSF/Team NL with advice, products and the latest technologies in the area of sleep.

‘The basic principle for NOC*NSF is that a good (night’s) rest increases the chances of a top performance.  After all, sleep and sports are inextricably linked. It is perhaps the most underestimated aspect of preparation for a top performance, also in our daily lives. The collaboration with M line has already proven to be a success in the past. We appreciate that M line is not primarily involved in the sponsoring itself, but rather focuses on improving the sleep of our athletes. Sleep with a specific purpose! We are happy that we can continue the partnership intensively and help our athletes fulfil their sporting ambitions,’ says Hendriks on behalf of NOC*NSF.

Jaap Westland, Commercial Director at M line, is also excited about the collaboration: 'We see that millimetres and hundredths of a second increasingly often make the difference in top-level sports. And this automatically increases the need for a good preparation. Details matter and a good night’s sleep is one such detail. Both we and Team NL are continuously looking for improvements and innovations that can make the difference. When top athletes value our products and continue to do so, we believe that consumers will also be able to benefit from them. And that of course is the main thing for us. We will therefore soon be making the special Team NL mattress available to consumers as well.’

Profile NOC*NSF
The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) is the main organisation for organised sports in the Netherlands. The 81 national member organisations (75 sports federations and 6 associates) together represent almost 25,000 clubs with a total of 5.3 million people involved in organised sports.

Profile DBC / M line
DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International is the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding. A range of sleeping systems in various brands are developed and marketed by DBC via an international dealer network, online channels and via B2B channels. 
 

For more information:

Jaap Westland (Commercial Director DBC / M line)
+31 (0)6 29565491
marketing@mline.nl
www.mline.nl

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
