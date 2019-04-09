Team “Hopes and Glory” Runners Take on the 123rd Boston Marathon® Raising Money for Many Hopes to Educate 100 Children in Kenya

On April 15, 2019, nearly 30,000 runners will start the running of the
123rdBoston
Marathon®. The 26.2-mile route extends through Hopkinton,
Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline and Boston.
The four runners preparing to run for Many
Hopes are El Cerrito, California resident, Jason
Draut; Freehold, New Jersey resident, Gary
Franklin; Texas native, Stephanie
Harper; and U.S. Navy Veteran, Tara
Torres.
These four are running for Many Hopes through an entry provided by John
Hancock. Each year, John Hancock donates guaranteed entries to
select non-profits, which use these entries to recruit individual
runners to raise money for their cause. Last year, John Hancock
nonprofit runners raised more than $12 million for over 140 different
local organizations. For over 30 years John Hancock has been the
principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon®. The Company’s continued
support of the Boston Athletic Association, which has directed the race
since 1897, ensures that the race will continue to be a world-class
event and an important facet of Boston’s culture and heritage.
“For a fourth year in a row, Many Hopes is honored to have been chosen
to participate in John Hancock's Charity Partners program for the 2019
Boston Marathon®,” stated Many Hopes founder Thomas
Keown. “Our 2019 Boston Marathon® team of 4 charity
runners is raising $40,000 to provide 4 teachers for 100 students for
2019 in our school in coastal Kenya. We are grateful that Jason, Gary,
Tara, and Stephanie are taking on this incredible challenge. Their
sacrifice and the donors who support them will be remembered long after
they cross the finish line.”
The Boston Marathon® ranks behind only the Super Bowl as the
largest single day sporting event in the world. More than 1,100 media
members, representing more than 250 outlets, receive credentials
annually.
Approximately 500,000 spectators line the 26.2-mile course annually,
making the Marathon New England’s most widely viewed sporting event,
according to estimates by police and public safety officials from the
eight cities and towns along the route.
This is Gary’s seventh marathon, Stephanie’s eleventh and Tara’s fifth,
but the first Boston Marathon® for all three, as well as
their first runs for Many Hopes. Jason has run three previous times for
Many Hopes and this year’s Boston Marathon® will be his sixth
in seven years.
For more on the Many Hopes runners and to donate, visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/many-hopes-boston-2019/
Follow the Boston Marathon® on Twitter @bostonmarathon
and #Boston2019.
About Many Hopes
Many Hopes rescues children from poverty and abuse and raises them with
an imagination for justice and the tools to act on it. We provide loving
homes, excellent education, and legal advocacy to raise networks of
influential adults equipped to defeat the poverty they were born into.
Our innovative “Justice Framework” is a template for sustainable,
replicable justice globally. We are piloting our model in Kenya. For
more information, visit http://www.manyhopes.org
or follow on Facebook,
Instagram
or Twitter.
