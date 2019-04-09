Team “Hopes and Glory” Runners Take on the 123rd Boston Marathon® Raising Money for Many Hopes to Educate 100 Children in Kenya

On April 15, 2019, nearly 30,000 runners will start the running of the 123rdBoston Marathon®. The 26.2-mile route extends through Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline and Boston. The four runners preparing to run for Many Hopes are El Cerrito, California resident, Jason Draut; Freehold, New Jersey resident, Gary Franklin; Texas native, Stephanie Harper; and U.S. Navy Veteran, Tara Torres.

WHAT: 123rd Boston Marathon® WHO: Many Hopes Volunteers –Jason Draut, Gary Franklin, Stephanie Harper, Tara Torres https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/many-hopes-boston-2019/ WHEN: Monday, April 15, 2019 WHERE: Boston, Massachusetts

These four are running for Many Hopes through an entry provided by John Hancock. Each year, John Hancock donates guaranteed entries to select non-profits, which use these entries to recruit individual runners to raise money for their cause. Last year, John Hancock nonprofit runners raised more than $12 million for over 140 different local organizations. For over 30 years John Hancock has been the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon®. The Company’s continued support of the Boston Athletic Association, which has directed the race since 1897, ensures that the race will continue to be a world-class event and an important facet of Boston’s culture and heritage.

“For a fourth year in a row, Many Hopes is honored to have been chosen to participate in John Hancock's Charity Partners program for the 2019 Boston Marathon®,” stated Many Hopes founder Thomas Keown. “Our 2019 Boston Marathon® team of 4 charity runners is raising $40,000 to provide 4 teachers for 100 students for 2019 in our school in coastal Kenya. We are grateful that Jason, Gary, Tara, and Stephanie are taking on this incredible challenge. Their sacrifice and the donors who support them will be remembered long after they cross the finish line.”

The Boston Marathon® ranks behind only the Super Bowl as the largest single day sporting event in the world. More than 1,100 media members, representing more than 250 outlets, receive credentials annually.

Approximately 500,000 spectators line the 26.2-mile course annually, making the Marathon New England’s most widely viewed sporting event, according to estimates by police and public safety officials from the eight cities and towns along the route.

This is Gary’s seventh marathon, Stephanie’s eleventh and Tara’s fifth, but the first Boston Marathon® for all three, as well as their first runs for Many Hopes. Jason has run three previous times for Many Hopes and this year’s Boston Marathon® will be his sixth in seven years.

For more on the Many Hopes runners and to donate, visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/many-hopes-boston-2019/

Follow the Boston Marathon® on Twitter @bostonmarathon and #Boston2019.

About Many Hopes

Many Hopes rescues children from poverty and abuse and raises them with an imagination for justice and the tools to act on it. We provide loving homes, excellent education, and legal advocacy to raise networks of influential adults equipped to defeat the poverty they were born into. Our innovative “Justice Framework” is a template for sustainable, replicable justice globally. We are piloting our model in Kenya. For more information, visit http://www.manyhopes.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

All trademarks recognized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005181/en/